St. Peter's seeks unneeded oxygen concentrators

Citing shortages of at-home oxygen concentrators due to increased demand amid the COVID-19 surge and national supply chain disruptions, St. Peter’s Health on Tuesday asked people who no longer need rented oxygen concentrators from St. Peter’s Home Oxygen to return the devices.

The local health care system will clean the no-longer-needed concentrators and put them back into the community to help seriously ill patients who need them, officials said. If community members have unneeded concentrators from another oxygen vendor, St. Peter’s asks that they return the equipment directly to their oxygen vendor.

Those with an unneeded concentrator from St. Peter’s Home Oxygen should call 406-447-2739 and ask to speak with a respiratory therapist before returning the device to ensure it can be cleaned and re-used. If you have an unneeded concentrator from a different local oxygen vendor, call them directly and coordinate your return, officials said.

“We are using unprecedented amounts of oxygen in the hospital setting and sending many, many patients home on home oxygen due to COVID-19,” Dr. Shelly Harkins, St. Peter’s Health chief medical officer and president of the Regional Medical Center, said in an email.