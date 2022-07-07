St. Peter's seeks change of venue for Dr. Weiner trial

St. Peter’s Health has asked for a change of venue in a lawsuit filed by its former oncologist against the health care facility, saying the Helena-area community has been exposed to gossip and innuendo, putting the possibility of a fair trial at risk.

The attorney for Dr. Thomas Weiner, who is suing the hospital over his 2020 dismissal, said the defendants have not proven this is necessary.

In a May 26 change of venue motion filed with Montana 1st Judicial District Court Judge Michael Menahan, attorneys David M. McLean and Michael J. Miller for St. Peter’s Health, its Chief Executive Officer Wade Johnson and several doctors, note a May 11 protest held by supporters of Weiner in front of the hospital.

They said such demonstrations have gone on for nearly two years since Weiner was dismissed, and said there is bias on both sides.

“The possibility of seating an unbiased jury in Lewis and Clark County is clearly unlikely,” the attorneys wrote.

“Bias and division surrounding this case pervades and there is no end in sight,” they wrote. “The jury pool continues to be tainted despite the necessity of an impartial jury and a fair trial.

“Accordingly, the defendants are compelled to bring forth the following motion to hold the trial in this matter where partiality is less pervasive to ensure we are able to seat a jury and provide a fair trial in this case.”

However, Weiner’s attorneys, J. Devlan Geddes, Trent M. Gardner and Henry J.K. Tesar, said the defendants did not meet the threshold to move the trial.

Weiner’s attorneys said the defendants may not like that some in the Helena community have expressed support for Weiner, “but a scorned defendant cannot move the venue for trial in the absence of showing that the jury pool could not provide a fair trial."

“Such an extreme request requires an extreme showing,” they stated in a June 9 response. “Unsupported conclusory statements are simply not enough to meet the Defendants’ very high burden to force a change of venue. The court should deny the motion.”

Menahan had not reached as decision as of early Wednesday.

Weiner had served as chief of staff and a member of St. Peter's board of directors during his nearly 25 years with the health system. He started with the hospital in 1996 and was removed Oct. 15, 2020. He said the hospital forced him to take a “voluntary leave of absence” on Nov. 12, 2020 and terminated his employment on Nov. 17, 2020.

St. Peter’s Health has said Weiner had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined that the person did not have the disease at the time of death. The hospital’s legal counsel also said that it learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner.

Weiner has argued he had seen as many as 1,500 patients a month, had worked daily for six months without a day off and had done the work of two or more full-time physicians.

Some of his patients have organized support groups for Weiner, doing weekly protests near the hospital and purchasing billboards in an effort to get him back. In the meantime, Great Falls-based Benefis Health Systems has started offering oncology services at its Northeast facility in Helena.

Weiner sued the hospital for wrongful termination, and a jury trial was to start in November. However, according to a new scheduling order filed June 21, attorneys are to meet May 25, 2023 to schedule a trial date.

The Helena Independent Record is named several times in the 270-plus page change of venue motion, as is the community group “We stand with Dr. Tom Weiner,” which the motion says has 4,000 members on Facebook.

The group has done weekly public demonstrations and posted billboards and run TV commercials supporting Weiner. One of the billboards was placed next to a billboard touting St. Peter’s Health, the defendant’s motion states.

“Media coverage of this case has been partial and abundant but the media coverage did not cause the taint to the jury pool, it merely spread and reported on the bias that already existed,” the defendant’s motion states.

Weiner’s attorneys noted that one of the first articles to appear in the newspaper, but not part of the hospital’s exhibit, was a guest view column by Johnson explaining why the hospital let Weiner go.

They mention other examples of columns by Johnson, which the hospital did not enter as exhibits. They said the hospital is trying to control the narrative. They also note St. Peter's claims of the jury pool consisting of 32,000 Helena residents did not include others living in Lewis and Clark County, which would be about 68,000.

Weiner recently filed a second complaint against the hospital over his dismissal, calling the health care facility’s peer review process “patently unfair” and a “sham.”

He said St. Peter’s breached its bylaws when it revoked Weiner’s medical staff privileges and clinical privileges in 2020.

Weiner, who wants a jury trial, also seeks to have the suspension invalidated, and to have the hospital retract its report on him to the National Practitioner Data Bank, saying it did not follow its own bylaws. He argues St. Peter’s “has unclean hands,” and he wants it to pay damages proven in trial and for costs and attorney fees.

Geddes, an attorney representing Weiner, said the latest lawsuit was filed as a separate case because the court denied his client’s motion to amend his claims in the original action.

St. Peter’s responded to the filing.

“We remain confident that we’ve taken swift and appropriate action as we’ve worked through this matter,” it said in an email. “St. Peter’s Health believes strongly in quality and integrity, and we will continue to act in accordance with our values throughout these ongoing legal proceedings.”

In the lawsuit, Weiner alleges St. Peter’s did not provide him with detailed information in regards to the claims against him, and did not ask him questions during the meetings specifically in regards to patient care. Nor were any of the physicians reviewing the claims an oncologist, the lawsuit says.

The hospital’s Credentials Committee voted to revoke his medical staff membership and clinical privileges in December 2020. The lawsuit alleges Weiner was attacked on multiple fronts.

It states Johnson, the hospital’s chief executive officer, shared information with the public regarding Weiner, which violated the confidentiality of Weiner’s peer review process.

In April, Menahan lifted a preliminary injunction that prevented St. Peter’s from filing an adverse report with the National Practitioner Data Bank or the Montana Board of Medical Examiners.

He said St. Peter’s finished its review process in January and asked him to lift the injunction to be in compliance with the Health Care Quality Improvement Act, which alerts potential employers of a potential employment problem.

He noted the act includes ways in which reports can be challenged and changed.

Menahan said lifting the injunction was “warranted to allow St. Peter’s Health to fulfill its reported obligations…”

Geddes said the second lawsuit was not in regard to the lifting of the injunction, but was a response to the SPH’s board’s decision to uphold the suspension and termination of Weiner.

He said the reason this was filed as a separate lawsuit is because the court denied Weiner’s attempt to add this claim to the previous lawsuit.

Since Weiner's departure, St. Peter's has affiliated with Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, saying this will give patients undergoing cancer and hematology care access to more options for treatment and provide top cancer experts.

And it has hired Dr. Elizabeth Bigger, an oncologist, to replace Weiner.