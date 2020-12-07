St. Peter's says oncologist was removed for harming patients

Johnson also addressed Weiner's allegation that he was "locked out of the hospital's computer system and forced to leave under the watchful eyes of security guards." Johnson said the hospital does have a security presence, but that does not mean Weiner was flanked by security guards and escorted from the building. The hospital's standard procedure is to remove terminated employees from the computer system, Johnson said.

Johnson addressed Weiner's allegation that the hospital threatened to submit a career-damaging report to the National Practitioner Data Bank if he did not keep quiet about what they were doing. Johnson said the hospital has reporting obligations it must meet and would be unable to cut any deal that goes against those obligations.

St. Peter’s is facing another lawsuit alleging that the hospital failed to fulfill its duty to its patients as a result of Weiner's dismissal. The hospital has yet to respond to the complaint, which was filed in Lewis and Clark County District Court in late October by John Doubek of Doubek, Pyfer & Storrar in Helena.