St. Peter's says oncologist was removed for harming patients

The CEO of St. Peter's Health in Helena said longtime oncologist Dr. Tom Weiner was removed from his position after the hospital learned that he had been harming patients for years.
"After extensive review of these concerns and consultation with medical and legal experts, we expect authorities will investigate these concerns and we will cooperate fully," St. Peter’s CEO Wade Johnson said in a letter to the Independent Record Monday. "We understand many people have been frustrated by the lack of information about Dr. Weiner’s departure. Please know that he was swiftly and decisively removed from patient care as soon as there was proof that patients were harmed."
Hospital officials declined to say which authorities they expect to investigate the care Weiner provided or who initiated the process to remove him. However, Johnson said in an interview that his removal was determined by "a number of factors not limited to a single patient."
According to Johnson's letter, "The issues we have identified include the following: harm that was caused to patients by receiving treatments, including chemotherapy, that were not clinically indicated or necessary; failure to meet state and federal laws associated with the prescribing of narcotics; failure to refer patients to other specialists for appropriate treatments; and failure to meet requirements associated with clinical documentation.”
Johnson declined to specify how many patients were affected or when the problems started, but he said the issues go back years.
Weiner, who served as chief of staff and a member of St. Peter's board of directors during his nearly 25 years with the health system, announced Friday that he plans to sue the hospital following his dismissal last month.
When reached by phone Monday, Weiner declined to comment on the allegations in Johnson's letter, citing advice from his attorneys.
"My wife and I deeply appreciate the support of the community," Weiner said. "But I can't say any more about it now for legal reasons."
In his letter to the Independent Record last week, Weiner wrote that his problems with St. Peter's date back to at least 2016, when the CEO at the time allegedly threatened to terminate him. He said the hospital recently forced him to turn over his inpatients to hospitalists.
Johnson denied that allegation Monday, saying Weiner voluntarily relinquished control of his patients once they were admitted to the hospital. Johnson also said most oncology patients are not hospitalized, and Weiner still had the ability to consult his patients who were transferred to hospitalists.
"We don't control patient care of any of our physicians. They self-govern," Johnson said. "Physicians are not forced to do things."
Johnson also addressed Weiner's allegation that he was "locked out of the hospital's computer system and forced to leave under the watchful eyes of security guards." Johnson said the hospital does have a security presence, but that does not mean Weiner was flanked by security guards and escorted from the building. The hospital's standard procedure is to remove terminated employees from the computer system, Johnson said.
Johnson addressed Weiner's allegation that the hospital threatened to submit a career-damaging report to the National Practitioner Data Bank if he did not keep quiet about what they were doing. Johnson said the hospital has reporting obligations it must meet and would be unable to cut any deal that goes against those obligations.
St. Peter’s is facing another lawsuit alleging that the hospital failed to fulfill its duty to its patients as a result of Weiner's dismissal. The hospital has yet to respond to the complaint, which was filed in Lewis and Clark County District Court in late October by John Doubek of Doubek, Pyfer & Storrar in Helena.
According to that class-action lawsuit, the hospital failed to notify some patients that Weiner was no longer their doctor and that a different doctor was assigned to provide their care. The suit alleges that some patients had to reschedule life-saving treatments or other critical appoints and others have been assigned a new doctor every few visits who is unfamiliar with the care they need.
Johnson said the hospital will respond to that class-action suit "sometime in the next 10 days."
Independent Record Editor Jesse Chaney contributed to this story.
