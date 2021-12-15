St. Peter's says new oncologist withdrew from suit, but court still lists her as a plaintiff

The CEO of St. Peter’s Health said the hospital’s newly hired oncologist had briefly participated in a lawsuit against a COVID-19 mandate by her previous employer and withdrew from the legal challenge a few days after it was filed. However, court documents filed online show Dr. Elizabeth Bigger’s name still listed as a plaintiff in the U.S. District Court suit as recently as Dec. 14.

Wade Johnson, CEO of St. Peter’s, also wrote Dec. 13 in the “Inside St. Peter’s” newsletter that Bigger’s “brief participation” in a lawsuit against her former employer had not been initiated prior to her interviews in Montana. On Oct. 25, Bigger notified her legal counsel of her decision to no longer participate in this lawsuit, St. Peter's officials said.

Lauren Elizabeth Bradford, the Lincoln, Massachusetts attorney who is listed as representing Bigger, declined Tuesday to discuss whether Bigger was still a part of the legal action for the District of Massachusetts. However, she said she was filing a revised document later this week that would be public.

St. Peter's officials said Wednesday that legal proceedings often take time.

The Independent Record asked for the hospital to make Bigger available for an interview Wednesday. That request was declined, but the hospital said it would introduce the paper and community to her when she arrives in Helena later this winter.

St. Peter’s announced Nov. 22 that Bigger, who is also a hematologist, will start at the Helena hospital in late February. She replaces Dr. Thomas Weiner, who was fired from the hospital in November 2020 and is now embroiled in a wrongful termination lawsuit with the health center over his dismissal.

Bigger was among the eight people known as “Together Employees,” named in the emergency application writ of injunction pending appeal filed Nov. 23 with the U.S. Supreme Court against Mass General Brigham Inc., a Massachusetts-based health care provider where she worked.

“We are confident Dr. Bigger will be a fantastic addition to the St. Peter’s team, both in her approach to providing medicine and the culture we are building,” Johnson stated in the newsletter, adding she had received another offer from a Montana health care system, but she selected St. Peter’s.

“With her background and expertise, we will offer a higher level of cancer care to Helena and further grow our affiliation with Huntsman Cancer Institute," Johnson stated.

On Nov. 4, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued an interim rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in most health care settings, including hospitals, that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

The rule does allow for exemptions to staff with recognized medical conditions or religious beliefs, observances or practices, according to the Montana Hospital Association.

On Oct. 17, the Together Employees filed a request for a preliminary injunction to halt the vaccine requirement. A District Court denied the request on Oct. 20. Appeals were unsuccessful as well, the Nov. 23 application states, prompting the applicants to approach U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on an emergency basis.

Breyer denied their request to keep Mass General Brigham from enacting the policy.

Bigger, according to the Nov. 23 court document, sought a religious accommodation. She has refused any vaccines with a connection to aborted fetal tissue in the production and testing of the vaccines, provided scriptural basis for her belief and cited scientific sources. According to the plaintiffs, a reviewer on Mass General's vaccination committee stated falsely that Bigger claimed the vaccines contained aborted fetal tissue.

Mass General Brigham Inc. set a Nov. 5 deadline to take a COVID-19 vaccine, the Nov. 23 application notes. It states that the applicants have been terminated from the hospital.

In the Dec. 13 newsletter, Johnson said St. Peter's had discussions with Bigger about the case.

“After learning about the lawsuit and discussing this further with Dr. Bigger, we better understand the vulnerable place she was in due to the conflict between her personal beliefs and her method of practicing scientifically based medicine,” Johnson wrote.

The Independent Record reported on that conflict in its Nov. 24 story about the filing with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Johnson wrote Dec. 13 that Bigger assured St. Peter’s officials that she “fully endorses the COVID-19 vaccine, believing it is safe, effective and represents the very best medical science has to offer today in protection against the COVID-19 virus.”

“She advocates for and administers the COVID-19 vaccine to her patients, as well as to many of her family members,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson, in his newsletter, also criticized the Independent Record for its coverage of the case.

“If you’ve seen the Independent Record articles about Dr. Bigger, please know that common media tactics like polarizing headlines encourage clicks and sell newspapers,” he said.

The Montana Hospital Association has affirmed the state's ban on workplace vaccine mandates is now the law of the land in Montana, after a federal judge on Nov. 30 paused immunization requirements for health care workers across the country.

"Around 20% - 30% of healthcare workers across the country, in Montana and at St. Peter's, are not vaccinated and likely won't be as we move forward," Johnson said in his newsletter. "We will maintain a stringent focus on safety and infection prevention measures within our facilities, including masking and PPE requirements."

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

