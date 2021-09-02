St. Peter's plans to build senior living community

St. Peter's Health said Thursday it plans to develop a senior living community in Helena, adding it is under planning to purchase property in Mountain View Meadows on the city’s eastside.
St. Peter’s officials said in a news release they are working with Immanuel Living, a Kalispell-based Immanuel Lutheran Communities subsidiary, Sawgrass Partners and MMW Architects to design, finance and build the community.
They said they were under a "buy-sell" agreement to purchase the property. Officials said it will include 150-200 units on about 20 acres of commercial property near Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana.
The proposed project will include independent and assisted-living options as well as a memory care facility, officials said.
"We are excited to embark on this new project to fill an important and growing community need," St. Peter's Health CEO Wade Johnson said in a news release. "It’s heartbreaking that when many people in our community reach the point in their lives where independent living is no longer the best option for them, they aren’t able to stay close to their loved ones, in the place they’ve called home.”
Officials noted the US Census Bureau estimates that 30% of Montanans will be over 60 by 2030.
Johnson said senior living communities are growing in popularity nationwide. They’re designed with the aging population in mind and include on-site access to health care and other amenities that make living independently more comfortable.
Johnson said the development of such communities is a growing trend for health care systems nationwide.
Johnson said St. Peter's was committed to developing a project that prioritizes things like open spaces, walking trails and communal areas, as well as access to medical care in or near the community itself.
Immanuel Lutheran Communities in early August announced plans to build a new community in Libby and is planning projects in Polson and Missoula
Immanuel Lutheran President and CEO Jason Cronk said they have worked with others to build and manage senior living communities for nearly 10 years.
“Our values align with those of St. Peter’s," he said in the news release. "Together, we plan to create and operate a community that is focused on our residents’ dignity, and treating everyone with loving-care and kindness.”