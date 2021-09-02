St. Peter's plans to build senior living community

St. Peter's Health said Thursday it plans to develop a senior living community in Helena, adding it is under planning to purchase property in Mountain View Meadows on the city’s eastside.

St. Peter’s officials said in a news release they are working with Immanuel Living, a Kalispell-based Immanuel Lutheran Communities subsidiary, Sawgrass Partners and MMW Architects to design, finance and build the community.

They said they were under a "buy-sell" agreement to purchase the property. Officials said it will include 150-200 units on about 20 acres of commercial property near Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana.

The proposed project will include independent and assisted-living options as well as a memory care facility, officials said.

"We are excited to embark on this new project to fill an important and growing community need," St. Peter's Health CEO Wade Johnson said in a news release. "It’s heartbreaking that when many people in our community reach the point in their lives where independent living is no longer the best option for them, they aren’t able to stay close to their loved ones, in the place they’ve called home.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials noted the US Census Bureau estimates that 30% of Montanans will be over 60 by 2030.