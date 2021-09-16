St. Peter's moves to crisis care as critical care units, morgue reach capacity

A staffing shortage is also playing a big role in the situation with the hospital dealing with 200 open positions, ranging from custodial services and food delivery to medical professionals, according to Harkins.

She said the hospital is hiring travel nurses as they become available.

The going pay for travel nurses has skyrocketed since the onset of COVID and bringing such nurses onboard to do the same job as longtime SPH nurses at much higher pay is putting a strain on the staff, Harkins said.

Increasing salaries across the board to match what travel nurses are bringing in is not feasible, according to Harkins.

The hospital has formally requested relief from the National Guard, but Harkins said she is doubtful that help will come as the National Guard is also stretched thin.

The already beleaguered SPH nurses are having to work double and triple duty, cleaning rooms and ordering patients' food, in addition to bedside care.

"Our staff is tired, grieving and frustrated," she said.

To make matters worse, visitors to SPH unhappy with mask requirements and visitation restrictions have taken it out on the hospital personnel.