St. Peter's moves COVID testing to urgent care facility

"The decision to move the drive-up COVID-19 testing was mostly logistical," said RN director of primary care Rhonda Hinrichs. "We successfully dealt with rain, sleet and snow over the past three months by safely heating the tent for our caregivers, but it is a lot more challenging to safely cool the tent for our caregivers in full personal protective equipment."

Hinrichs said the team at Urgent Care has the capacity and the skills to complete the testing, and they've agreed to step up and make it happen.

Additionally, two visitors will now be allowed to visit or accompany patients in St. Peter's facilities. However, this is subject to change and visitation may be restricted in higher acuity facilities such as the intensive care unity, based on the care team's discretion.

Dr. Shelly Harkins, president and chief medical officer, said the hospital recognizes that visitor restrictions can be difficult on patients and families, and that having the support of loves ones at bedside is incredibly important to the healing process.

"The safety of our patients and caregivers is our top priority, and visitor restrictions combined with other safety precautions will help minimize the spread of COVID-19," Harkins said. "We will continue to reevaluate and modify precautions we have in place to find the best possible balance for our patients."

