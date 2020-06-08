St. Peter's moves COVID testing to urgent care facility

Starting Monday, St. Peter's Health moved COVID-19 testing from a drive-up tent behind the medical group to the urgent care facility at the hospital.
Hospital workers will continue to administer drive-up testing, but they will come from inside the building instead of a tent. St. Peter's has dedicated a number of parking spaces near urgent care specifically for drive-up purposes.
According to a spokesperson for St. Peter's, the hospital's urgent care facility is fully dedicated to COVID-19 and flu-like symptom testing. Other urgent care needs will be handled by the urgent care north facility.
The facility for testing is located on the north side of the main St. Peter's hospital building. St. Peter's staff is asking that those seeking to be tested have a provider order or set up a test through their primary care provider. Those with a provider order can pull up to the parking spaces and call a phone number provided on a sandwich board to have a worker come out and take a sample for testing.
Those who have non-emergency COVID-19 symptoms and no provider order are encouraged to call their primary care provider. Walk-ins will be accepted at this location for those exhibiting emergency symptoms, but those seeking a walk-in test should be prepared to wait.
The move to the urgent care facility will allow for expanded hours. The facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
"The decision to move the drive-up COVID-19 testing was mostly logistical," said RN director of primary care Rhonda Hinrichs. "We successfully dealt with rain, sleet and snow over the past three months by safely heating the tent for our caregivers, but it is a lot more challenging to safely cool the tent for our caregivers in full personal protective equipment."
Hinrichs said the team at Urgent Care has the capacity and the skills to complete the testing, and they've agreed to step up and make it happen.
Additionally, two visitors will now be allowed to visit or accompany patients in St. Peter's facilities. However, this is subject to change and visitation may be restricted in higher acuity facilities such as the intensive care unity, based on the care team's discretion.
Dr. Shelly Harkins, president and chief medical officer, said the hospital recognizes that visitor restrictions can be difficult on patients and families, and that having the support of loves ones at bedside is incredibly important to the healing process.
"The safety of our patients and caregivers is our top priority, and visitor restrictions combined with other safety precautions will help minimize the spread of COVID-19," Harkins said. "We will continue to reevaluate and modify precautions we have in place to find the best possible balance for our patients."
