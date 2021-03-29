St. Peter's launches telepsychiatry program with Frontier OnCall

St. Peter’s Health said Monday it is the first health care system in the state to join with Billings-based Frontier OnCall to provide telepsychiatry services.

The health care system said Frontier Psychiatry is Montana’s largest and most comprehensive all-virtual psychiatry practice. It will be available to members of St. Peter’s Health Mobile Crisis Response Team (for patients of all ages) and clinicians in the St. Peter’s Health emergency department and pediatric unit for patients under the age of 18 having a behavioral health crisis.

The service will be available daily from 7 a.m. to midnight. The program start-up is funded by Lewis and Clark County and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The Montana Mental Health Trust also provided some seed funding that made the joint venture possible.

“This new program will give clinicians – mental health professionals, nurses, and physicians – immediate access to highly skilled psychiatrists, so we can deliver the highest-quality care and achieve the best outcomes,” St. Peter’s Health Senior Inpatient Nursing Director Kari Koehler said in a news release.