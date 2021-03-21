St. Peter's in talks with Huntsman about cancer care

The head of St. Peter’s Health said recently the hospital has reached out to Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah to see what resources it could offer a regional affiliate, saying such a relationship could give the Helena community access to world-class cancer care.
Chief Executive Officer Wade Johnson said in a March 9 Cancer Treatment Center update that the hospital formed a cancer steering committee in January, which includes front-line staff. He said this group will help design the future of the hospital's cancer care program and will also look at improvements to the physical space, workload and how cancer care can be given at the hospital.
He said there would be "positive changes" in the coming months.
Johnson said that building its relationship with University of Utah Health has given St. Peter’s the opportunity to formalize a relationship with Huntsman, which he said was ranked one of the best cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Huntsman is located at the northeast corner of the University of Utah campus. Huntsman is wholly owned by the state of Utah and is designated by the state Legislature as the official cancer center of Utah.
“St. Peter’s is excited to be in conversations with the Huntsman Cancer Institute to bring world-class cancer care to Helena,” Johnson said in an email Wednesday to the Independent Record. “This is an incredible opportunity to connect our patients with some of the nation’s top oncology specialists and available cancer treatment, without having to travel to a major city.”
He said the support that a “renowned cancer program like Huntsman” can provide to a small community like Helena represents a huge step toward St. Peter’s becoming the “gold standard for oncology care.”
“We look forward to sharing more information when we reach a formal agreement and decision,” he wrote.
Johnson said St. Peter’s reached out to Huntsman in December, to learn more about resources they could offer to St. Peter’s and expand care for cancer patients. He said many of St. Peter’s staff and providers have participated in the discussions and will visit the institute and some of their affiliates.
Johnson said the relationship could bring the latest evidence-based treatments. He said that if people have to travel outside of Helena for specialized surgery or treatment, “our care teams will have mutually established protocols with colleagues at Huntsman."
Don Milligan, cancer hospital executive director with Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah Health, confirmed the discussions Wednesday.
“We are exploring the possibilities for an affiliation with St. Peter’s Health, given its reputation for high-quality, compassionate care, as we work to enhance our impact and provide more hope and healing to people with cancer in Montana,” he said in an email.
Milligan said Huntsman is committed to extending comprehensive cancer care throughout the Mountain West.
“One important way we extend our reach is through affiliate hospitals,” he said, adding this would provide world-class cancer care to patients near their homes.
St. Peters medical providers will also have the right to refer patients to any hospital or health system they deem most appropriate.
He said becoming a Huntsman affiliate would strengthen St. Peter’s ability to remain an independent community hospital and that it gives more resources without giving up local control.
Johnson’s comments come as St. Peter’s is embroiled in a legal battle with its former oncologist, Dr. Tom Weiner.
St. Peter’s Health said in January that Weiner had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined that the person did not have the disease at the time of death. The hospital’s legal counsel also said that it learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner.
Weiner, who had been with the hospital for nearly 25 years, is contesting his dismissal, saying he was a devoted physician.
Weiner is said to be “widely respected by his patients, colleagues, nurses, and support staff for ethical, dedicated and superb patient care.” His suit said he has seen as many as 1,500 patients a month, had worked daily for six months without a day off and has done the work of two or more full-time physicians.
The suit states the hospital has never hired a second oncologist to help Weiner. It also alleges that hospital officials knew if they terminated Weiner’s employment without branding him as incompetent, he could move his practice elsewhere and “gut SPH’s Cancer Treatment Center.”
St. Peter's did not return a query Wednesday afternoon as to whether the Huntsman discussions were related to Weiner's situation. An attorney for Weiner also did not return a query that was sent later Wednesday afternoon about the Huntsman discussions.
