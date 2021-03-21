St. Peter's in talks with Huntsman about cancer care

The head of St. Peter’s Health said recently the hospital has reached out to Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah to see what resources it could offer a regional affiliate, saying such a relationship could give the Helena community access to world-class cancer care.

Chief Executive Officer Wade Johnson said in a March 9 Cancer Treatment Center update that the hospital formed a cancer steering committee in January, which includes front-line staff. He said this group will help design the future of the hospital's cancer care program and will also look at improvements to the physical space, workload and how cancer care can be given at the hospital.

He said there would be "positive changes" in the coming months.

Johnson said that building its relationship with University of Utah Health has given St. Peter’s the opportunity to formalize a relationship with Huntsman, which he said was ranked one of the best cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Huntsman is located at the northeast corner of the University of Utah campus. Huntsman is wholly owned by the state of Utah and is designated by the state Legislature as the official cancer center of Utah.