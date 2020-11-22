St. Peter's implements surge plan as COVID cases spike

St. Peter's Health has started implementing its surge capacity plan as COVID-19 cases continue to climb and more than 60 staff members are not working due to virus-related issues.
According to St. Peter's Health spokeswoman Kathryn Gallagher, the hospital's eight intensive care unit beds were full, five of which held COVID-19 patients, as of Wednesday evening.
"Our bed capacity is strained in the hospital with currently a few acute care, inpatient beds available and able to be staffed," Gallagher said in an email.
She added that the hospital's surge capacity plan is not "linear."
"Instead, the plan is flexible and adaptable based on several factors, including staffing capacity," Gallagher said.
The surge capacity plan includes transitioning beds that are not typically used for acute care, including beds in the same-day services area, to beds used for acute medical care.
As part of this plan, Gallagher said that at times, health care workers have cared for critically ill patients outside of the ICU proper when it is full. Patients are transferred to the Advanced Medical Unit for critical care.
Gallagher said the recent upswing in cases and hospitalizations has also forced St. Peter's Health to cancel some nonemergency surgeries due to post-operative bed availability.
"Implementation of surge plans can result in a domino effect and would undeniably impact other service lines," Gallagher said. "If we reach a point where we must use beds in our same-day services area or on our surgical floor, we will have to cancel a significant number of nonemergency surgical procedures."
The staffing side of the equation is "our most considerable concern," she said. As of Wednesday, 61 hospital staffers were not working, but staying home due to "COVID-19 related issues," Gallagher said.
"When there is widespread disease prevalence, our staff become contacts or become ill with COVID-19 due to community exposure," she said. "As we've mentioned before, we can have beds, equipment, medications and technology, but we are nothing without our 1,700-plus caregivers who use these tools to save lives."
Metta Barnhart, born and raised in Helena, works as a registered nurse in St. Peter's COVID-19 wing and said the nurses who remain in that wing are resilient.
"It's brought us closer together as a team," Barnhart said in an interview.
She said nurses in the COVID-19 wing work three 12-hour shifts a week. She added that donning personal protective equipment such as N95 masks before entering a patient's room has considerably slowed down the process of care giving.
"We've had to dramatically change the way we care for a patient," she said.
The nurses will communicate with patients over their in-room phones whenever possible, leading to less personal interaction.
The nurses at St. Peter's Health have their own union, which Barnhart said has proved an effective avenue through which to communicate with the hospital's policymakers.
"They decreased the nurse-to-patient ratios based on early feedback from our union," Barnhart said.
Such a move not only helps alleviate concerns about the amount of time it takes to care for a patient, but also goes a long way toward preventing the hospital's nurses from burning out and reducing disease exposure.
Should case numbers continue to rise, however, the hospital will have to adjust.
"We can sustain surge capacity operations for quite some time, but we cannot lose sight of the physical and psychological toll on those on the front lines," Gallagher said. "Surge capacity plans may include higher patient-to-caregiver ratios, and in some cases, caregivers may work long hours or many shifts in a row."
St. Peter's is also still dealing with some supply chain issues when it comes to procuring critical personal protection equipment, but Gallagher said hospital leaders are optimistic.
"We are working with the Montana National Guard and federal emergency response teams to hopefully bring in additional support staff to continue to keep all our services open and continue to provide diverse, comprehensive medical services to our community," she said.
Barnhart said future steps taken by hospital administration will depend on the community's willingness to comply with state and local mandates.
"It is so important to protect one another and respect the mask mandate," she said. "It's time for the community to start making sacrifices in their social lives. It's hard, especially around the holidays, but we need a healthy team."
Gallagher said St. Peter's Health is committed to openly sharing information about its capacity.
"We believe it is important that the community knows the status of the local hospital and hospitals across the state of Montana," she said. "However, we also want to remind community members to not delay seeking needed medical care, especially emergency care. Preventative care is also still available, and we are taking comprehensive measures in all our facilities to make sure seeking care is safe."
