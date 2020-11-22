St. Peter's implements surge plan as COVID cases spike

The nurses will communicate with patients over their in-room phones whenever possible, leading to less personal interaction.

The nurses at St. Peter's Health have their own union, which Barnhart said has proved an effective avenue through which to communicate with the hospital's policymakers.

"They decreased the nurse-to-patient ratios based on early feedback from our union," Barnhart said.

Such a move not only helps alleviate concerns about the amount of time it takes to care for a patient, but also goes a long way toward preventing the hospital's nurses from burning out and reducing disease exposure.

Should case numbers continue to rise, however, the hospital will have to adjust.

"We can sustain surge capacity operations for quite some time, but we cannot lose sight of the physical and psychological toll on those on the front lines," Gallagher said. "Surge capacity plans may include higher patient-to-caregiver ratios, and in some cases, caregivers may work long hours or many shifts in a row."

St. Peter's is also still dealing with some supply chain issues when it comes to procuring critical personal protection equipment, but Gallagher said hospital leaders are optimistic.