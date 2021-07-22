St. Peter's: Hospitalizations a reminder that COVID is still a concern

She said the vaccine has been effective against the Delta variant, which is surging across the country. She said more than 80% of the cases in the United States are with the Delta variant, which is a coronavirus mutation that spreads easier.

She said the virus is now like a “tornado” and coming through communities and hitting people who are not vaccinated.

Montana reported 141 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 115,143. Of those, 112,750 people have recovered. There are 698 active cases, 1,695 deaths and 71 current hospitalizations. There have been 5,629 hospitalizations overall.

There are 439,246 Montanans who are fully immunized, which is 48% of the residents. The state reported that 1.4 million tests have been given.

Lewis and Clark County, according to the state, reported one new case on Wednesday, a man in his 80s.

Gallagher said people in the 40-49 age group in Lewis and Clark County are being vaccinated at a higher rate than those who are 50-59. She said age is a critical factor in determining risk. And she said the 30-39 group is creeping up on that.

St. Peter’s has had plenty of people in their 50s hospitalized and lost to the virus, she said.