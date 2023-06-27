St Peter’s Health Urgent Care - North at 3330 Ptarmigan Lane reopened Monday after closing due to a small equipment fire on April 17 and is accepting patients.

No employees or patients were harmed in the after-hours fire that started from a lithium-ion battery.

The hours for the urgent care are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Peter's Health Medical Group North offers family health care including family medicine, internal medicine, women's health and pediatrics. On–site X–ray and laboratory services are available, together with an urgent care clinic, St. Peter's website states.