St. Peter's Health to begin phased reopening of services Monday

St. Peter’s Health will gradually begin reopening services that were temporarily canceled due to COVID-19 beginning Monday, May 4.

The reopening will occur in phases and could take several months based on multiple factors including the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community. The decision follows Gov. Steve Bullock’s directive to lift portions of the state’s stay-at-home order on April 27.

Plans call for a phased reintroduction of elective surgeries and procedures, diagnostic imaging studies, physical therapy appointments and in-person clinic visits. At every stage, patient visits must meet established criteria on priority and safety, the hospital said.

“We are very fortunate to have minimal COVID-19 activity in our area, and we believe this is a direct result of our community’s proactive social distancing measures,” St. Peter’s Health CEO Wade Johnson said in a statement. “These decisions are being made in consultation with public health officials, clinicians and partners throughout our community, and we intend to be thoughtful and cautious as we begin phasing back into routine operations.”