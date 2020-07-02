St. Peter's Health tightening visitor restrictions again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Peter’s Health has reinstated stricter visitor restrictions.

The hospital announced Thursday that visitation to the regional medical center and clinics will be limited to the following:

End-of-life patients may have two visitors at any given time.

One essential caregiver will be allowed to accompany patients.

One caregiver will be allowed for any minor patients.

One support person is allowed per labor patient in the Women and Children’s Unit.

St. Peter’s opened up visitation to two visitors per patient in early June, but according to Chief Medical Officer and President of the Regional Medical Center Dr. Shelly Harkins, the organization believes it is now necessary to re-adopt stricter limitations in response to COVID-19.

“As we said before, we understand that having a loved one at your side while in the hospital can be an important part of the healing process. However, as our community’s health care system, we have the profound responsibility to do all we can to keep our already immunocompromised patients and our 1,600 caregivers safe,” said Harkins.