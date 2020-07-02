St. Peter's Health tightening visitor restrictions again

St. Peter’s Health has reinstated stricter visitor restrictions.
The hospital announced Thursday that visitation to the regional medical center and clinics will be limited to the following:
End-of-life patients may have two visitors at any given time.
- One essential caregiver will be allowed to accompany patients.
- One caregiver will be allowed for any minor patients.
- One support person is allowed per labor patient in the Women and Children’s Unit.
St. Peter’s opened up visitation to two visitors per patient in early June, but according to Chief Medical Officer and President of the Regional Medical Center Dr. Shelly Harkins, the organization believes it is now necessary to re-adopt stricter limitations in response to COVID-19.
“As we said before, we understand that having a loved one at your side while in the hospital can be an important part of the healing process. However, as our community’s health care system, we have the profound responsibility to do all we can to keep our already immunocompromised patients and our 1,600 caregivers safe,” said Harkins.
St. Peter’s will continue to implement a number of other safety precautions including symptom screening at all entrances and required masking for all approved visitors. The hospital asks community members who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to stay home unless seeking medical care or testing. Those with COVID-19 symptoms may contact their provider or visit the Urgent Care at the hospital for a walk-in appointment.
Drive-up COVID-19 testing for patients with a provider order is available outside the Urgent Care located at the hospital. The Emergency Department is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for emergency care.
