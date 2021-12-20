St. Peter's Health steps down from crisis-level operations

St. Peter's Health is no longer under crisis standards of care, moving to a "contingency standards of care" level of operations, the Helena hospital announced Monday.

The local health care system describes operations as a step down from crisis standards of care, but still not operations as usual.

St. Peter's Health declared it was under crisis standards of care in mid-September, as the 99-acute bed facility faced an unprecedented surge of patients experiencing complications from COVID-19.

"Our move away from crisis standards of care is not an on/off switch, it is more like a dimmer switch as the situation on the ground changes," St. Peter's Chief Medical Officer and President of the Regional Medical Center Dr. Shelly Harkins said in a press release. "Our status can change quickly based on the current number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, staffing, availability of other resources like medications, and more."

Hospital leaders decided to change the designation based on several factors, but the significant reduction of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 drove the change.

"Recently, we've seen under 10 community members hospitalized with COVID-19 at St. Peter's each day," St. Peter's COVID-19 Response Team Public Information Officer Katie Gallagher said.

During the height of the pandemic in fall 2021, it was not uncommon for the hospital to admit 20 to 30 COVID-19 patients a day, peaking at 44 patients in a single day in mid-October, which represented over 50% of adult, inpatient medical beds, the press release states.

The 2020 Crisis Standards of Care document from the State of Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services helps guide health care providers in times of resource scarcity. The guidance puts health care resources into four primary buckets: space, staffing, standard of care and supplies.

"St. Peter's is currently not facing the space or supply constraints we saw just a few weeks ago," Harkins said in the press release.

However, the local health care organization is still facing significant staffing challenges in all areas.

"We are not immune to the current workforce shortages in health care and most industries," Harkins said, adding that staff is working hard to "keep all services open and provide high-quality health care around the clock."

All COVID-19 precautions remain in place at St. Peter's Health facilities, including universal masking and visitor limitations.

Though COVID-19 case numbers, the test positivity rate and local hospitalizations have declined, hospital staff said they are concerned about the emergence of the omicron variant spreading rapidly in Europe.

"We are learning new things about the omicron variant every day," St. Peter's Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Anne Anglim said in the press release. "There are certain things that we know for certain, like the fact that it is the most contagious variant we've seen so far, significantly more contagious than the Delta variant. The sheer infectiousness of the virus and the number of people who may become seriously ill at the same time could quickly once again overwhelm hospitals in Montana."

According to Anglim, in addition to basic precautions, the most important thing people can do right now is get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Get your first dose if you haven't. Make time to get your second dose if you've put it off. And importantly, if you're eligible, get the booster dose as soon as possible,” she said.

Around 17,000 Lewis and Clark County residents are eligible to receive their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligibility was expanded recently by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to include anyone 16 years of age or older who received the Pfizer vaccine series at least six months ago and anyone 18 years of age or older who received the Moderna vaccine at least six months ago.

Anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months ago can now receive a booster dose, including a dose of an mRNA vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna.

Vaccination appointments are available five days a week at St. Peter's Broadway Clinic by appointment for anyone 5 years of age or older at www.sphealth.org/covidvaccine.

