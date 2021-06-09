St. Peter's Health, nurses union agree to 3-year contract

It has represented registered nurses at St. Peters Health for over 35 years.

The Montana Hospital Association released a report Wednesday on Montana hospitals that showed 76.1% of St. Peter's patients were from Lewis and Clark County, 7.8% were from Jefferson, 4.3 were from Broadwater, 0.9% were from Powell and 1.9% were from Cascade.

SPH is a nonprofit health care system that provides services to 97,000 residents from Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, Powell, Meagher and Jefferson counties.

The news regarding St. Peter's comes after hundreds of nurses at Logan Health in Kalispell had a three-day strike earlier this month over demands for better wages and working conditions. More than 100 nurses who were scheduled to work during the strike said they would still work their shifts, the Daily Inter Lake reported. Meanwhile, nurses who oppose the union said they were gathering signatures to hold a vote to end the nurses’ relationship with the Service Employees International Union.

The Daily Inter Lake reported nurses at Logan Health have been negotiating for a contract since they unionized in July 2019, calling for increased staffing, reinstating a charge nurse on every unit, a nurse staffing committee and improvements to wages, benefits and staff retention.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.