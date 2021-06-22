St. Peter's Health denies Dr. Weiner allegations, files counterclaim

In May, Weiner amended his complaint against the hospital, claiming it approached his former patients to get them to file malpractice claims against him and that there were problems with the physicians who replaced him.

He accused the hospital of trying to “demonize” him and trying to “destroy his ability to practice medicine forever.” It also accuses St. Peter’s of violating the Unfair Trade Practices Act, civil conspiracy, and violation of due process. He has noted St. Peter’s Health does not want him competing against them, especially in the field of oncology in which it would lose a significant portion of his “devoted patients.”

Menahan had denied a request from St. Peter’s Health to delay the lawsuit until Weiner had exhausted all in-house remedies. He said the administrative process would not adequately address the claims being made

In its most-recent filing, St. Peter’s “asserts” that Weiner’s treatment of patients led to his suspension.

It notes that on May 9, 2019, Weiner and St. Peter’s Health entered into an agreement for oncology services, which he allegedly agreed to maintain patient records in a timely fashion, complete forms associated with fee collection and to comply with the hospital’s code of conduct.