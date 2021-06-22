St. Peter's Health denies Dr. Weiner allegations, files counterclaim

St. Peter’s Health has denied allegations by a former oncologist who said he was wrongfully fired from his job, saying the doctor “deceived” them by operating outside the scope of his employment and misdiagnosing patients, and has filed a counterclaim seeking damages.
In a June 11 court filing, in an answer to an amended complaint by Dr. Thomas C. Weiner, St. Peter’s Health filed counterclaims and asked to be awarded damages in an amount to be determined at jury trial.
The legal salvo is the latest development since late 2020, when St. Peter’s terminated Weiner, its only oncologist, saying he had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined the person did not have the disease at the time of death. The hospital’s legal counsel also said that it learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner.
Attorneys for St. Peter's and Weiner declined comment.
On June 14, Montana 1st Judicial District Court Judge Michael Menahan set a five-day jury trial to begin Nov. 14, 2022, should the parties not settle out of court beforehand.
Weiner, who was terminated Nov. 17, had been with the hospital for nearly 25 years. He sued St. Peter’s Health, its chief executive officer and several of its physicians for damages, saying suspending his clinical privileges violated due process, was done without good cause and damaged his reputation. He said he was a dedicated physician who saw 60 or more patients daily.
In May, Weiner amended his complaint against the hospital, claiming it approached his former patients to get them to file malpractice claims against him and that there were problems with the physicians who replaced him.
He accused the hospital of trying to “demonize” him and trying to “destroy his ability to practice medicine forever.” It also accuses St. Peter’s of violating the Unfair Trade Practices Act, civil conspiracy, and violation of due process. He has noted St. Peter’s Health does not want him competing against them, especially in the field of oncology in which it would lose a significant portion of his “devoted patients.”
Menahan had denied a request from St. Peter’s Health to delay the lawsuit until Weiner had exhausted all in-house remedies. He said the administrative process would not adequately address the claims being made
In its most-recent filing, St. Peter’s “asserts” that Weiner’s treatment of patients led to his suspension.
It notes that on May 9, 2019, Weiner and St. Peter’s Health entered into an agreement for oncology services, which he allegedly agreed to maintain patient records in a timely fashion, complete forms associated with fee collection and to comply with the hospital’s code of conduct.
The hospital stated that in October it “learned from the first time from multiple outside oncology review experts” that Weiner had improperly treated a patient for 11 years. It said he had improperly diagnosed cancer, failed to do necessary studies, and did not refer the patient for proper diagnostic studies.
On Oct. 15, he was told of St. Peter’s plan to do more studies and he chose to voluntarily refrain from exercising his privileges pending an investigation, according to the lawsuit.
Shortly after Weiner’s absence, several patients voiced concerns about issues including a lack of testing, little or no documentation of physical exams and patients not understanding why they were being treated. They said that on Oct. 16 several patients came to the Cancer Treatment Center wanting to get narcotic prescriptions from staff and there was no documentation.
They said some of the patients had been prescribed these drugs for as long as 10 years.
St. Peter’s also said Weiner “choreographed a social media onslaught, through several surrogates,” against the hospital and has misrepresented the reason for his absence.
In its counterclaim, St. Peter’s accuses Weiner of breach of contract for not complying with all hospital policies, failing to properly document patient care in medical records, not accurately submitting charges and for not following laws relating to the practice of physicians.
It also accuses Weiner of deceit for misdiagnosing patients while claiming to properly treat them. It also says he the hospital has suffered as a result of this deceit.
It asks the judge to dismiss Weiner’s first amended complaint with prejudice and award St. Peter’s damages and costs to be determined at trial.
