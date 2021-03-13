St. Peter's Health CEO discusses progress, goals

He said the people answering the phones now are local and noted that people had complained about the hospital’s billing process in the past.

“Your neighbors are taking care of you now, not someone somewhere else,” he said during the Thursday morning meeting, which had 78 participants at is peak.

Johnson said the hospital had finished its state-of-the-art operating room remodel.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The $9 million project was completed in late 2020 and includes an expansion to the medical center's operating room and sterile processing department and brings cutting-edge surgical equipment and technology.

Also in 2020, St. Peter's Health opened a $2 million primary care clinic in Townsend. The clinic has six exam rooms, two of which are dedicated to regularly visiting specialists such as a urologist and surgeon dispatched from Helena.

Johnson said the Townsend clinic was exceeding expectations.

Johnson noted the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 outbreak was approaching. He thanked the 1,700 caregivers who he said have worked through a difficult time and striven to make the community safe.

He said the most difficult situations create opportunities to do things in different ways.