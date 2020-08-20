St. Peter's Health brings billing operation back to Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Peter's Health recently announced that its billing operating is coming back to Helena.

This ends a contract the organization held with a third party in Texas and brings customer services jobs back to the community.

St. Peter's Health officials said 12 new customer service representatives were hired in Helena over the past six months. Now the organization boasts over 150 employees in the Revenue Cycle Department, including schedulers, registrars, prior authorization staff, coders, medical records clerks, financial counselors and customer services representatives. All of these individuals play a role in the billing process.

This is the first time in over 10 years that customers can know that when they call the St. Peter's Health billing department, they will be speaking to someone located within the Helena community.

St. Peter's received consistent feedback from patients that they wanted to talk to someone local when dealing with billing issues. Officials said the new team has reduced the average call pick-up time to five seconds.