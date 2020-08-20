St. Peter's Health brings billing operation back to Helena

St. Peter's Health recently announced that its billing operating is coming back to Helena.
This ends a contract the organization held with a third party in Texas and brings customer services jobs back to the community.
St. Peter's Health officials said 12 new customer service representatives were hired in Helena over the past six months. Now the organization boasts over 150 employees in the Revenue Cycle Department, including schedulers, registrars, prior authorization staff, coders, medical records clerks, financial counselors and customer services representatives. All of these individuals play a role in the billing process.
This is the first time in over 10 years that customers can know that when they call the St. Peter's Health billing department, they will be speaking to someone located within the Helena community.
St. Peter's received consistent feedback from patients that they wanted to talk to someone local when dealing with billing issues. Officials said the new team has reduced the average call pick-up time to five seconds.
In addition to a revamped billing system, the organization has also updated its online payment portal program. Officials said this was a collaborative effort between information technology, analytics and innovation and the revenue cycle teams at St. Peter's. They said the new portal is a more ideal system for the end user and creates a more integrated experience.
The organization is aiming to make more information readily available to customers through these systems. For example, officials said customers can now see pending insurance claims on their payment portal, which helps eliminate the "surprise" bills that are often delayed due to behind-the-scenes dealings with insurance companies.
The organization also hopes that by having the customer service center in Helena, they can build better relationships with patients.
This isn't the last move St. Peter's is making in this department, and a revamp of the organization's health record system is planned over the next 24 months.
Visit https://pay.sphealth.org to access the health payment portal. For more information, call 447-2783 or visit www.sphealth.org.
