St. Peter's forum discusses vaccines, new staff, future plans

St. Peter’s Health officials said Tuesday that appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine would be available to all patients 16 and older starting the week of April 5, depending on supplies.

The announcement was made during an online meeting hosted by the hospital. They said the vaccine would be offered through appointments and available supply. The news comes as Gov. Greg Gianforte announced residents ages 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 1.

St. Peter’s Health CEO Wade Johnson said it was exciting for the community as a whole to receive the vaccine.

However, St. Peter’s officials said the public should still use the clinics at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, saying they are “super-efficient.”

“Of course, the focal point for vaccines for this community is our clinic at the fairground,” said Dr. Shelly Harkins, president and chief medical officer for St. Peter's, noting it was a collaborative effort through Lewis and Clark Public Health and PureView Health Center.

“Our staff, our physicians and nurses are out there giving the vaccine,” she said.

The 48-minute online forum featured Johnson and various St. Peter’s employees.