St. Peter’s officials have posted on their website that they recognize their transition to a new $25 million electronic health record system has created a temporary disruption for some patients, apologized for the inconvenience and outlined how it is working to complete the transition as quickly as possible.

St. Peter’s said in the July 21 update at https://bit.ly/471FINc that they have put in more resources to speed up the transition to the new system and said most of the feedback it has received relates to access to health record information in MyChart and the timeliness of scheduling appointments and processing referrals.

“We want to thank our community for your continued feedback regarding these matters, as it’s helping us understand your experience with this change and where we need to prioritize our efforts,” St. Peter’s said in the posting.

They said they will share another update on the transition and what patients can expect when they visit St. Peter’s in person or online.

St. Peter’s Health officials recently announced that on June 10 it switched to a new electronic health record system known as Epic, a project the hospital said it has been working on for nearly six years.

They said Epic would impact virtually every corner of the organization, from staffing and clinical operations to patient experience. They said they worked hard for more than a year to train their teams.

The website includes activation information to MyChart, health information and medical record conversions, affiliation information with SCL/Intermountain Health and our Community Connect Partnership; proxy access; and, for a limited time, “read only” use of the previous Patient Portal.

Those with questions should call the Patient Portal Help Desk at 1-406-495-6888, email mychart@sphealth.org, call the MyChart Help Desk at 1-855-274-2517 or connect with the patient’s care team.

The hospital's leadership team also thanked staff, "who are working incredibly hard to learn and operate in a new system as well as reconcile information from previous databases."

They also thanked their on-site experts and partners at SCL/Intermountain Health for their help.

Officials also thanked Epic, saying they believe that the transition has been incredibly successful "but we recognize that there is work to do to make this the best possible experience for our patients."