St. Peter's completes $9 million operating room expansion

St. Peter's Health announced the completion of a $9 million expansion to its hospital operating room.
Planning for the two-year renovation of the surgical suite and update to the department's technology first began in the fall of 2017, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shelly Harkins. The project includes an expansion to the medical center's operating room and sterile processing department and brings cutting-edge surgical equipment and technology to the community, officials said.
"The expanded and updated operating rooms will allow us to recruit more surgeons and surgical specialties, open capacity for more surgical procedures, reduce waiting times for non-emergent procedures, improve the quality and safety of our care with environmental upgrades and create a better working environment for our entire surgical team," Harkins said.
According to St. Peter's officials, the newly renovated six-room surgical suite now features Da Vinci XI surgical robotic systems. The hospital first launched the robotics surgery program in 2019, and since then over 200 robotic surgeries have been completed by surgeons trained on the equipment. The suites also now feature Indigo Clean continuous environmental disinfection systems. These systems use visible light to safely and continuously kill bacteria in the environment.
The renovation also includes a number of smaller upgrades such as 4G video streaming for in-suite viewing and out-of-suite viewing, smart readers that monitor climate, pass-thru cabinets that allow surgeons to hand off tools without disrupting airflow and a new audio-visual system that allows patients to select music or videos to improve their comfort pre-surgery.
“Our new operating rooms are helping our surgical teams be very efficient, both because of the expansion in the number of rooms and because of the physical space available in each room to do our work," said Dr. Kerry Hale, orthopedic surgeon and medical director of perioperative services. "We now have large monitors in each room that allows us to look at imaging during surgeries and pass-thru cabinetry to limit the traffic in and out of the operating rooms. All of the improvements will help decrease surgical complications, help with the flow of surgeries, and I believe it will contribute overall to a great patient experience.”
According to Harkins, the process of upgrading the surgical area was not significantly impacted by COVID-19. This is despite the continued need to occasionally delay elective or non-emergency surgeries throughout the pandemic.
According to St. Peter's officials, the medical center's operating room team completes up to 20 surgical procedures a day, ranging from short biopsies to hours-long joint replacement or trauma procedures.