St. Peter's completes $9 million operating room expansion

“Our new operating rooms are helping our surgical teams be very efficient, both because of the expansion in the number of rooms and because of the physical space available in each room to do our work," said Dr. Kerry Hale, orthopedic surgeon and medical director of perioperative services. "We now have large monitors in each room that allows us to look at imaging during surgeries and pass-thru cabinetry to limit the traffic in and out of the operating rooms. All of the improvements will help decrease surgical complications, help with the flow of surgeries, and I believe it will contribute overall to a great patient experience.”