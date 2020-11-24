St. Peter's CEO: St. Peter’s Health committed to continued cancer care in Helena

Dear Friends and Neighbors,
I would like to acknowledge the outpouring of feedback we’ve received following the recent announcement that Dr. Weiner is no longer employed by St. Peter’s Health and will not be returning to our Cancer Treatment Center.
The St. Peter’s Health Cancer Treatment Center will continue to be staffed by board-certified medical oncologists working in partnership with our nurses, nurse navigators, social worker, pharmacist, patient access specialists, radiation therapists, dosimetrist, radiation oncologist, volunteers and support staff. Never has our commitment to high quality, compassionate care been stronger than it is today.
While we understand change can be difficult, we have a plan that is centered on what is best for our patients and we are systematically working through that plan. Our team has been working diligently to individually assess each patient’s condition and treatment plan and ensure there is no disruption to medically necessary, time-sensitive care. We are in the process of reaching out to patients to go over next steps and what they can expect, based on their individual circumstance.
Patients who require continued care from an oncologist will see a board-certified medical oncologist at their next scheduled appointment. During these appointments, the oncologist is thoroughly assessing each patient’s diagnosis and treatment plan to ensure they are receiving the most appropriate and effective care. Patients without a current cancer or acute hematology diagnosis, or who are not in immediate cancer surveillance, are being referred to primary care physicians who can most effectively manage their ongoing health care needs and help coordinate future referrals to oncology if needed. This is a standard and recommended health care practice. If a patient prefers, we are facilitating a referral to the hospital or provider of their choice.
Our first priority is to verify that patients are receiving appropriate, safe and timely care, and to ensure this transition is as seamless as possible. Moving forward, we are focused on building an even stronger and better oncology program at St. Peter’s that delivers on our gold standard promise. We are actively recruiting full-time, permanent board-certified oncologists and hematologists to ensure our community has access to top-notch cancer care for years to come.
We will continue to share information and updates as we are able to do so. We understand this is an emotional and challenging time, and we are asking for your grace and patience as we work through this.
Respectfully,
Wade C. Johnson, FACHE
CEO, St. Peter’s Health
