St. Peter's CEO: St. Peter’s Health committed to continued cancer care in Helena

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

I would like to acknowledge the outpouring of feedback we’ve received following the recent announcement that Dr. Weiner is no longer employed by St. Peter’s Health and will not be returning to our Cancer Treatment Center.

The St. Peter’s Health Cancer Treatment Center will continue to be staffed by board-certified medical oncologists working in partnership with our nurses, nurse navigators, social worker, pharmacist, patient access specialists, radiation therapists, dosimetrist, radiation oncologist, volunteers and support staff. Never has our commitment to high quality, compassionate care been stronger than it is today.

While we understand change can be difficult, we have a plan that is centered on what is best for our patients and we are systematically working through that plan. Our team has been working diligently to individually assess each patient’s condition and treatment plan and ensure there is no disruption to medically necessary, time-sensitive care. We are in the process of reaching out to patients to go over next steps and what they can expect, based on their individual circumstance.