St. Peter's CEO: Cancer Treatment Center is here for our patients

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

We recently shared that Medical Oncologist Dr. Tom Weiner is out of the office and not currently treating patients. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us with a tremendous outpouring of feedback and concern. We completely understand why this is worrisome and that you have questions.

The circumstances around Dr. Weiner’s absence are private and confidential, therefore, St. Peter’s is not legally allowed to provide more information. Unfortunately, this means we cannot answer the question many of you have, which is “why?”

In the absence of information, rumors are flying and there is a lot of misinformation being shared. Some are saying St. Peter’s is just out to get Dr. Weiner. I assure you, this is not the case. I also realize I’m asking you to have faith that our administrative and medical staff leadership are making decisions in the best interests of our patients and community.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}