In response to increasing flu activity, St. Peter’s Health in Helena is implementing visitor restrictions at the hospital and opening its seasonal Cold, Cough and Flu Clinic at the North Clinic.
Throughout the state, 789 cases of influenza have been confirmed and 46 people have had been hospitalized with the flu as of mid-December.
Beginning at noon today, children 12 and younger and anyone experiencing a cough, fever, sore throat, runny nose or nasal congestion are restricted from visiting the Regional Medical Center unless they are seeking care. Exceptions will be allowed for those visiting patients in end-of-life care as long as the visitors follow safety protocols, including masking and hand washing.
“Visitor restrictions at this time of year are common throughout the country at medical facilities. Our number one priority here at St. Peter’s is the safety of our patients and staff,” St. Peter’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shelly Harkins said in a statement. “Although the flu is common this time of year, it is important to remember that it can also be deadly. It’s our job to help prevent the spread of influenza and protect those who are immunocompromised like the elderly, young children and those who are ill or undergoing medical treatments like chemotherapy.”
Instead of visiting patients, people are encouraged to express well wishes by phone, card, or electronically via www.sphealth.org/MessageAPatient.
The Cold, Cough and Flu Clinic at 3330 Ptarmigan Lane will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients can make appointments by calling 457-4180 or by using the online St. Peter’s Health Patient Portal at www.sphealth.org.
The clinic will provide care for patients experiencing flu-like symptoms including cough, fever, runny nose, congestion and sore throat. Last year, the clinic saw more than 1,000 patients over a period of about three months.
“This is the third year that we have operated this clinic,” St. Peter’s Health Medical Group Vice President Brian Lee said. “Our goal is to provide one more way that patients can conveniently receive care and reduce the amount of time they spend waiting to see a provider.”
To learn more about the Cold, Cough and Flu Clinic, visit www.sphealth.org. For questions regarding the St. Peter’s Patient Portal call 495-6888 or email patientportal@spheatlh.org.
