St. Peter's Health ramping up coronavirus prevention measures

St. Peter’s Health in Helena announced Monday that it will conduct drive-up testing, open a 24/7 call center and implement a visitation ban to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Drive-up COVID-19 and influenza testing is available for symptomatic patients who have a provider order for the test. The drive-up testing location is not open to those without a provider order. The goal of drive-up testing is to prevent exposure in clinics, urgent care locations and the emergency room. The drive-up testing site is located behind the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group building at 2550 Broadway Street and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice. Patients will be asked to go home and self-quarantine immediately following the test until test results are received. They will receive a call from their provider with results and further instruction.

The St. Peter’s Health COVID-19 Call Center is open 24/7 to field questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms, testing and prevention. The Call Center can be reached at 406-457-4180.

The following are the only exceptions to the increased visitor restrictions:

Parents/guardians accompanying minors seeking care

End-of-life care situations

One support person for labor and delivery patients on the Women and Children’s Unit

One essential caregiver for Emergency Room patients

One essential caregiver for Urgent Care patients

One essential caregiver for essential clinic visits at all ambulatory locations

Essential caregivers include parents/guardians of minor patients, or caregivers assisting the elderly or people with disabilities.

"As the community’s health care system, our priority is the health and well-being of our patients, 1,600+ caregivers and the community. We are focused on limiting the spread of illness, treating patients who are ill and protecting people in our community. This is an evolving situation," a press release stated.

The hospital is also canceling all elective surgeries, procedures and non-essential clinic visits, along with all events and classes.

The hospital released the following information about what to do if you become ill: