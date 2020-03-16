St. Peter's Health ramping up coronavirus prevention measures

St. Peter’s Health in Helena announced Monday that it will conduct drive-up testing, open a 24/7 call center and implement a visitation ban to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Drive-up COVID-19 and influenza testing is available for symptomatic patients who have a provider order for the test. The drive-up testing location is not open to those without a provider order. The goal of drive-up testing is to prevent exposure in clinics, urgent care locations and the emergency room. The drive-up testing site is located behind the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group building at 2550 Broadway Street and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice. Patients will be asked to go home and self-quarantine immediately following the test until test results are received. They will receive a call from their provider with results and further instruction.
The St. Peter’s Health COVID-19 Call Center is open 24/7 to field questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms, testing and prevention. The Call Center can be reached at 406-457-4180.
The following are the only exceptions to the increased visitor restrictions:
- Parents/guardians accompanying minors seeking care
- End-of-life care situations
- One support person for labor and delivery patients on the Women and Children’s Unit
- One essential caregiver for Emergency Room patients
- One essential caregiver for Urgent Care patients
- One essential caregiver for essential clinic visits at all ambulatory locations
Essential caregivers include parents/guardians of minor patients, or caregivers assisting the elderly or people with disabilities.
"As the community’s health care system, our priority is the health and well-being of our patients, 1,600+ caregivers and the community. We are focused on limiting the spread of illness, treating patients who are ill and protecting people in our community. This is an evolving situation," a press release stated.
The hospital is also canceling all elective surgeries, procedures and non-essential clinic visits, along with all events and classes.
The hospital released the following information about what to do if you become ill:
- St. Peter’s Health encourages all community members who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms to self-quarantine at home unless their symptoms are severe or worsening. COVID-19 symptoms include fever of 100.4 or greater, worsening shortness of breath and new cough. Self-quarantine means staying in your home and away from others to monitor your symptoms for 14 days from symptom onset or a known exposure to someone who has tested positive to COVID-19. Individuals who are self-quarantining should isolate themselves as much as possible from other household members (in a separate room and bathroom, if possible), not go to work or public places, disinfect high-touch items and practice good hand hygiene. The 24/7 St. Peter’s Health COVID-19 Call Center is available to answer non-emergency questions.
If COVID-19 symptoms are worsening
- Community members who are exhibiting worsening symptoms and feel they should seek care are asked to call their provider ahead of their visit. Their provider will give guidance on appropriate next steps. For those who do not have a primary care provider, call the 24/7 St. Peter’s Health COVID-19 Call Center to answer non-emergency questions or call ahead before you visit the urgent care (406-457-4180). Care should only be sought in the emergency room if symptoms are severe or life-threatening, or if the urgent care and other provider offices are closed.
If COVID-19 symptoms are life-threatening
- Visit the emergency room or call 9-1-1.
