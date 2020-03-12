St. Peter's Health implements emergency protocols

St. Peter's Health is prepared to handle a large-scale outbreak of the novel coronavirus if called on to do so, according to its Chief Medical Officer Shelly Harkins.
Harkins said the hospital has already conducted "several" tests on patients who "met the criteria" for testing, all of which have came back negative.
Harkins said testing kits are being housed with the state public health office and that they are determining who is and is not tested.
"That's always been the standard," she said, adding she does not anticipate a shortage of test kits.
According to Harkins, the hospital is working in lockstep with state and local governments to ensure everyone is on the same page and able to deliver care effectively.
"We've been talking with Lewis and Clark Public Health daily," she said.
Hospital staff has a "solid understanding" of the facilities' capacity, according to Harkins, and are actively pursuing solutions to overcrowding in the worst-case scenario.
"The majority of these cases will be treatable at home," she said. "Only a small percentage will require hospitalization."
She said people who believe they have contracted the virus must call ahead, and she asked that people refrain from coming to the hospital first.
The initial COVID-19 testing the hospital has conducted was done so in the parking lot and that practice will continue.
The hospital issued a press release late Thursday afternoon, in which it outlined the ways in which staff is actively preparing.
"As the community health system, our primary focus remains on protecting the health and safety of our caregivers and patients. We fully anticipate this virus will make its way to our community," the press release says. "As such, we’ve taken the following precautionary steps to prepare and ultimately mitigate the spread of COVID-19."
Those steps were:
- To activate an Incident Command (IC) team to coordinate continuous communication, preparedness and response activities.
- To emphasizing infection prevention measures with staff and employees.
- To cancel all events, classes and gatherings taking place in the facilities.
- To implement work-related travel restrictions for St. Peter’s Health employees and providers.
- To implement visitor restrictions and screening processes for contractors, vendors and members of the general public.
- To modify the hospital's sick leave policy to "strongly encourage staff who are exhibiting symptoms of illness to stay home and prevent the spread of illness."
"This is really a challenge," Harkins said. "We are discussing this daily, thinking of anything and everything, so we're not surprised."