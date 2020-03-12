St. Peter's Health implements emergency protocols

St. Peter's Health is prepared to handle a large-scale outbreak of the novel coronavirus if called on to do so, according to its Chief Medical Officer Shelly Harkins.

Harkins said the hospital has already conducted "several" tests on patients who "met the criteria" for testing, all of which have came back negative.

Harkins said testing kits are being housed with the state public health office and that they are determining who is and is not tested.

"That's always been the standard," she said, adding she does not anticipate a shortage of test kits.

According to Harkins, the hospital is working in lockstep with state and local governments to ensure everyone is on the same page and able to deliver care effectively.

"We've been talking with Lewis and Clark Public Health daily," she said.

Hospital staff has a "solid understanding" of the facilities' capacity, according to Harkins, and are actively pursuing solutions to overcrowding in the worst-case scenario.

"The majority of these cases will be treatable at home," she said. "Only a small percentage will require hospitalization."