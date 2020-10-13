St. Peter’s Health expands hours, changes location of drive-up COVID-19 testing

St. Peter’s Health has expanded the hours for drive-up COVID-19 testing and opened a new testing location.

The new location for all drive-up COVID-19 testing is in the parking lot to the east of the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group Clinic at 2550 Broadway St. The former drive-up testing locations outside the Urgent Care at the Regional Medical Center and North Clinic are now closed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The single drive-up testing site will create a more streamlined process for COVID-19 testing for patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms with a provider order and those who need a COVID-19 test ahead of a scheduled surgery or procedure, St. Peter’s said. The location will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

St. Peter’s encourages symptomatic people to get tested for COVID-19.

“Anyone experiencing symptoms should call their primary care provider or pediatrician,” St. Peter’s said in a news release. “Their provider can submit an order for drive-up testing and provide additional care recommendations.”

Other testing locations are available in the community, including at PureView Health Center and Walgreens. More information is available at www.sphealth.org.