St. Peter's calls on community to donate or make critical supplies

With critical personal protective equipment for health care providers in short supply across the country, St. Peter's Health is calling for donations and even enlisting the help of Helena-area sewists.

The hospital created a webpage it launched Thursday that details how people can lend a hand by sewing masks for caregivers and lap quilts for patients. It includes the materials needed and a how-to guide.

For those less proficient with a needle and thread, the site also provides information on raw materials and other products needed and where those can be dropped off.

That information can be found by visiting www.sphealth.org/COVID19-Donate.

Sevda Raghib is a registered nurse and St. Peter's director of staff development. She said the community's support thus far is greatly appreciated by her staff.

"We are seeing the huge community response of support," Raghib said. "They want to help or assist in any way possible."

While the homemade cloth masks do not prevent the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, they can be used over the top of much more effective N95 masks as way of extending the lifespan of those masks.