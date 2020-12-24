St. Nick makes early stop in Helena

Santa was supposed to show up by airplane Thursday at the Helena Regional Airport, but opted to drive up in a Jeep Rubicon instead.

The airplane that was to bring him had some issues, which shows that even St. Nick has to wing it every now and then to get the job done.

Santa was on a special mission on what could arguably be said is his busiest day of the year when he stopped at Exec Air at noon to surprise two 6-year-old boys and make their Christmas a little nicer.

Owen and Oliver Sullivan were given some gifts, which included a Super Mario Brothers remote-control car, some other toys and clothes. Their mom, Sydney Andersen, received a 55-inch television.

“What a perfect gift for two little boys,” said Cameron McGillis, Andersen’s boyfriend. He said the appearance by Santa had been kept a secret from the family. He said one of the joys of being a child is to unwrap Christmas gifts.

"I love seeing that in their faces," he said.

Kevin Danz, owner of IFlyBigSky, organized the visit by Santa replete with gifts. He had seen the Helena School District was looking for people to help 36 children this holiday season and thought he could help.

