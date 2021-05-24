Spring snowstorm brings record-breaking cold to Helena

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The heavy, wet snow and wind gusts took down power lines in the area, according to NorthWestern Energy spokeswoman Jo Dee Black.

An outage in Lincoln on Friday left about 50 customers without power for about two hours.

A Saturday outage in Helena left about 34 customers without power from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., after a tree broke under the weight of snow and rain and took out a power line.

Another downed line caused an outage on Sunday in Helena, which cut power to 109 customers just before noon. Power was completely restored by 2:20 p.m.

An outage was also reported and fixed in Clancy on Sunday afternoon when a tree limb downed some power lines. That outage lasted only about an hour.

"The infrastructure investments NorthWestern Energy makes harden the system before a storm hits," Black said. "All the proactive work the crews do helps in situations like this."

Helena Police Department Lt. Cory Bailey said in an email Monday that HPD officers responded to 15 reported traffic accidents on Helena roadways from Friday to Sunday.