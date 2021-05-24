Spring snowstorm brings record-breaking cold to Helena

A snowstorm that moved through parts of Montana over the weekend deposited plenty of precipitation and set new low temperature records in Helena.
The National Weather Service reported that Friday was the coldest May 21 in Helena since at least 1866, when such records began.
The mercury rose to a high of only 33 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, shattering the old record cold maximum of 40 degrees set in 1927. Helena's low on Friday tied the 1953 record cold minimum of 27 degrees.
The low on Saturday, 29 degrees, broke the low temperature record of 31 degrees for that day set in the 1980s.
Helena Regional Airport recorded about an inch of precipitation since Wednesday, but higher elevation areas of Lewis and Clark County saw much more.
The lead meteorologist at the Great Falls National Weather Service Forecast Office, Jim Bursda, said snow accumulation Friday evening coupled with warm winds and cloud cover helped stabilize air temperatures.
"Snowfall across the Helena Valley varied widely," Bursda said.
The convective snowstorm dropped a total of 8 inches of snow in higher elevation areas. About an inch and a half of rain fell in the valley as well.
The brunt of the snowfall occurred Friday evening. At one point snow fell at a rate of 2 to 3 inches an hour.
The heavy, wet snow and wind gusts took down power lines in the area, according to NorthWestern Energy spokeswoman Jo Dee Black.
An outage in Lincoln on Friday left about 50 customers without power for about two hours.
A Saturday outage in Helena left about 34 customers without power from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., after a tree broke under the weight of snow and rain and took out a power line.
Another downed line caused an outage on Sunday in Helena, which cut power to 109 customers just before noon. Power was completely restored by 2:20 p.m.
An outage was also reported and fixed in Clancy on Sunday afternoon when a tree limb downed some power lines. That outage lasted only about an hour.
"The infrastructure investments NorthWestern Energy makes harden the system before a storm hits," Black said. "All the proactive work the crews do helps in situations like this."
Helena Police Department Lt. Cory Bailey said in an email Monday that HPD officers responded to 15 reported traffic accidents on Helena roadways from Friday to Sunday.
"There was a slight uptick on Friday with 11 accidents, but nothing excessive," Bailey said. "In looking at previous weekends, this is only higher by a couple of accidents."
Montana Highway Patrol reported that from midnight Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, a total of 221 vehicle crashes occurred across the state, including accidents not related to weather.
District 3, which includes Helena and Butte, saw 62 traffic accidents over the weekend, topped only by District 7, which includes Bozeman. District 7 reported 68 traffic accidents during that same time span.
Like the local traffic statistics, the statewide numbers do not represent much of an uptick in accidents as compared to average weekends.