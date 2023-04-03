Nearly 40 people showed up at Spring Meadow Lake State Park recently for a willow-cutting project that will help with erosion control at another body of water a few miles away.

The army of volunteers included two Boy Scout troops, NorthWestern Energy employees and Audubon Society members, said Craig Putchat, Helena-area recreation manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, which is overseeing the project.

The transplanted willows will be used for an erosion-control and bank stabilization project at Black Sandy State Park. Putchat said it was being funded through a $35,000 grant from NorthWestern Energy.

Putchat said Friday’s turnout was good, despite some stubborn wintry flurries.

“I am happy we had a real good turnout despite the weather,” he said.

He said they planned to gather at least 150 bundles. FWP officials said earlier that about 5,000 cuttings of 1- to 3-foot whips are needed for the project.

The bundles will be taken about 18 miles to Black Sandy State Park and placed below the water line and replanted later, Putchat said. Black Sandy State Park is on the western shore of Hauser Lake northeast of Helena.

The Lewis and Clark County Conservation District helped organize the volunteers and provided technical details for the design at Black Sandy, Jeff Ryan, the district’s board chair, said.

He said the district would also provide some technical construction oversight because of all experience it has had using this technique on Lake Helena.