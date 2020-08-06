Spring Meadow trail dedicated to Jane Shull Beasley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The late Jane Shull Beasley, a longtime figure in Helena’s birding community who hosted a radio show for nearly two decades and started the downtown business Birds and Beasleys, has a new trail dedicated in her memory.

Crews from Montana Conservation Corps were wrapping up construction on the trail rebuild at Spring Meadow Lake State Park Thursday. A fire in 2007 burned much of the southeast portion of the park, including a stand of mature cottonwood trees. In the years since, underbrush has taken over the area and buried the trail that once meandered through.

The idea to reconstruct the trail in honor of Beasley, who died last year, came from members of Last Chance Audubon Society. The group raised funds and secured grant dollars, working with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to build the trail in the state park.

“It’s a nice way to memorialize her because she was so important to backyard birders in Helena with her radio program,” said Bob Martinka with the society. “Spring Meadow Lake has been a hot spot to go birding and a place that local birders have visited for a long time. After that fire obliterated that southeast corner and with the new growth, we came up with the idea to redo the trail and dedicate it and name it after Jane Beasley.”