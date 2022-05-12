Spring Art Walk featured artist: Woodworker Tim Carney holding his last show

When the wood speaks – Tim Carney listens.

Over the years – it’s spoken really beautiful things to him.

A few of them are on display now at 1+1=1 Gallery that he co-owns with his wife, Maureen Shaughnessy:

A gracefully inviting “Day’s End” rocking chair made from walnut and quilted-birch;

a captivating “Caldera,” bistro table made from a maple burl; and

several curved wood floor lamps with dancing-shape flow – “Snowdrop” and “Snowdrop Drift.”

The works are part of an exhibit, “Contemporary Wood,” that’s on display for the Spring Art Walk, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, and runs through May 21.

Carney will give a casual demo and hold a Q&A on how he designs chairs Friday night. And there will be light food and beverages.

“Contemporary Wood” also features unique turned-wood vessels by Boyd Carson and Tom Robinson.

Carney said this will likely be the last show of his work, since he’s planning to step back from his woodworking business and hopes to sell it.

Over 45-50 years, a lot of beautiful wood has whispered hundreds of ideas to guide Carney’s designs and hands.

He knew from a very early age he liked working with wood.

He thinks he was 9 when he just about gave his mom a heart attack – he was working up on a roof, helping his older brother add a porch to their house.

Although wood fascinated him, he didn’t pursue working with it until years later.

He spent nine years in the seminary and also earned a fine arts degree, but then took a job as a carpenter with the railroad in Pocatello, Idaho.

It was after he was laid off from that job in 1982, that he opened his own business – Timothy’s Fine Woodworking.

In 1996, he and his business relocated to Helena, and it’s been a good move.

“(Helena) seems much more receptive to artwork and fine furniture,” he said.

His rockers -- one of which graces the window of the gallery -- have beautiful sweeping and sculptural lines, designed for beauty and comfort.

Part of the key is the joinery, which comes together in an interlocking or double-rabbet joint designed by master woodworker, Sam Maloof.

Carney went to one of Maloof’s workshops in 1997 or 1998, and “it took my work in a whole new direction. He was very inspiring to me.”

The Maloof joint “allows for the graceful play of hard and soft lines,” that give Carney’s rockers their unique and graceful curves.

It also contrasts with the more angular joinery that’s often used on furniture.

Carney’s joinery process and the prototypes he uses to build his rockers will be the focus of his demo talk Friday night.

And while the chairs are arresting in their beauty, there’s more than just looks that matter.

“They’re all made to be comfortable.”

“I can visualize in three dimensions,” he said, which has been particularly helpful in designing furniture.

But the drawings and design often need some minor tweaking once he’s built his prototypes.

When he tested his rocker prototype, he found the seat was too low and the rocker didn’t rock the way he thought it should.

So, he tweaked the design to get it perfect.

“Once he has the prototype exact, he takes the pieces apart and builds a jig or template of each part.

He can then cut the pieces he needs to make several chairs with the same design.

The pieces are all hand-carved and shaped to give his chairs their graceful curves.

From his last rocker design, he made a batch of six.

Carney is also known for his “live-edge tables,” which show the bark-edge of the tree, minus the bark.

His “Caldera II” table, inspired by the Yellowstone caldera, is a beautiful example.

The highly burnished table top is made from a slice of a giant burl from a maple tree, with intricately interlocking wood grains.

His tables and rockers all get their own unique names.

“When I get a piece of wood, I let it be until I get to know it. I have to let my intuition work and try to understand what it can be. It takes a while to be with it.

“If I’m doing something special, I have to be with it for a while to make it beautiful.”

He’s worked with all kinds of wood over the years, from cocobolo, to ebony, to zebra wood, but some of his favorites are walnut, cherry and maple.

“People are vying over his tables,” said Shaughnessy. That’s particularly true as word is getting out that he’d like to retire.

And so would Shaughnessy. They’ve put out the word they would like to sell their gallery.

They want to find someone who not only loves contemporary art, but also loves community.

“We’re looking for the right person to continue our vision of community.”

“I can’t stand the idea of not having a place to see contemporary art,” said Shaughnessy.

For more information: 1+1=1 Gallery is located at 434 N. Last Chance Gulch, https://1plus1is1.com/, 406-431-9931.

