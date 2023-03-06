The city of Helena tweeted out a scam alert Monday stating that the city’s Municipal Court and the Helena Police Department are being used in a spoofing scam.

A spoofing scam is when a scammer disguises an email address, sender name, phone number or website URL often by changing one letter, symbol or number to appear like a trusted and known source.

The city stated that people have been receiving calls from a phone number that appears to be Municipal Court. The scammer is claiming to be a Helena Police Department detective and demanding money for missed jury duty or an arrest warrant.

Jake Garcin, the public information officer with the city of Helena, reminded people that the city or court would never call and demand payment over the phone for any reason.