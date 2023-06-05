After a four-year hiatus, the "Spirit of Service" project is returning to Helena on Wednesday, unleashing a small army of volunteers to provide some “spring clean-up” help to those who find it tough to do the tasks on their own.

Emily McVey, executive director of the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, said there are eight homes this year that will receive help.

Spirit of Service is a spring clean-up day for veterans, senior citizens or people with disabilities that make it difficult to complete the tasks on their own.

Volunteer community members do yardwork and minor exterior home repairs in the Helena, East Helena and the valley. Businesses sponsor the homes and the tasks are done for free for the homeowner.

Rocky Mountain Development Council Inc. handed over the reins of the Spirit of Service project to the United Way this year.

“Rocky is proud to have worked with SOS for 20 years. We regret that staffing is causing us to give up this project, however, we are excited at where SOS will go next,” Kathy Marks, operations director and former SOS coordinator for Rocky Mountain Development Council, said in an email.

United Way staff will be carrying out Spirit of Service on a smaller scale in 2023, McVey said, adding it was an easy transition for United Way to pick up program from Rocky Mountain.

There will be 62 volunteers in yellow shirts around town on Wednesday, including teams from the Helena Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Youth Build, Tim’s Lawn Care, Lewis and Clark Democratic Central Committee and American Chemet.

McVey added United Way hopes to expand it to even more homes next year.

“There is always more need than we have help available on Spirit of Service Day,” she said in a news release.

McVey said each of the homeowners are so appreciative of the work that is done.

“The smiles we see on their faces is worth every bit of mowing, painting and tree trimming done,” she said.

Sponsors for 2023 are Home Depot, Helena Chamber of Commerce, TDS, The Body is Wise, Safeway and Tri-County Disposal.

McVey said there is one house that could use some more volunteer help. Anyone who wants to volunteer should call United Way at 406-442-4360.