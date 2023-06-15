Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG-13)

At the Cinemark

Grade: A-

The two Spider-Verse movies have put the Marvel back in Marvelous.

Too many recent comic book films have fit snugly into formulaic templates.

But Marvel found a way to revitalize its brand the old-fashioned way: by sending comic book stories back to their animated roots.

First came 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Meta-Verse” where six spider people weaved a web which became a universe of spiders, aka a spider-verse.

Now comes the 2023 “Spider-Man: Across the Meta-Verse” which weaves even more twists into the tale, by scrambling dimensions into an intriguing meta mess.

The latest spider tale humanizes its web by including caring parents whose relations with their kids grounds the sci-fi meanderings.

The writers were wise enough not to let style drown out substance.

I am easily confused by universe-building superhero films, so forgive this Muggle’s insufficient summary.

The tale involves Miles, a Spider-Man and his best friend Gwen, a Spider-Woman from another dimension. More spider people scurry across many wrinkles in time.

Both Miles and Gwen have parents who love and support them as they come of age across dimensions.

I was struck at how smart and layered the story is. Too many “young adult films” are either silly or just plain dumb, but the Spider-Verse movies are high-IQ mind puzzles. This is first-rate sci-fi which includes hard ethical choices.

The “canons” of this universe dictate a sacrifice of a much loved character. Miles faces a painful choice with harsh consequences. Few films face death honestly. Most provide a loophole to soften the sacrifice.

C.S. Lewis killed Aslan the lion to illuminate sacrifice. I fear this trilogy will end with a time-bending escape hatch.

We’ll find out when the trilogy concludes in summer 2024.

For me, the parent-spider scenes form the heart.

“Parenting is a big-ass mystery,” says one befuddled adult.

Moms promise to unconditionally love their child, even while sensing the dangers. Cop-dads must decide whether to lower their guns when their suspect is family.

The animation is colorful and even breathtaking, a reminder that when we leave the real world behind we may enter a secret garden where life is more vibrant, less mortal.

And mortality is, ultimately, the subject kids must ponder.

The Spider-Verse writers appreciate how smart and thoughtful kids are. Portals open which invite kids to leap down the cyber hole.

Stories like these will sharpen their brains and their souls to prepare them to navigate the rapidly encroaching AI world.

So let’s not underestimate these sci fi films and their multi-dimensional value to young viewers.