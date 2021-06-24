Sparks flying: The best band you’ve never heard of

The Sparks Brothers
The Myrna Loy
(R)
Grade: A-
I’m not a Sparks virgin anymore.
In 140 minutes, I went from “Who are these guys?” to “These guys are amazing.”
“The Sparks Brothers” is a documentary on this brotherly band who have made music for 52 years. Their library includes 25 albums, 345 songs and “unlimited genius,” says their modest website.
I had never heard of them prior to watching the film. Now I’m a fan.
I like quirky singers who refuse to cater to popular tastes – David Byrne, David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Freddie Mercury.
Add Ron and Russell Mael to that list.
The documentary is more than two hours long, but whips by like a fast set. I was never bored, and often enthralled and amused.
English director Edgar Wright directed “Shaun of the Dead” and “Baby Driver.” A fan of Sparks, Wright wanted to make a film that would please the hardcore Sparks fans, while appealing to “Sparks virgins.” Mission accomplished.
Stories about Sparks all seem to start with befuddlement: “Sparks is an enigma.” “They can’t be pigeon-holed.” “Always out of step with conventional rock.” “Never tried to be anything but themselves.”
Here is my stream-of-consciousness first take: As sexy as Jim Morrison of the Doors; as psychedelic as David Bowie. As defiantly themselves as Bob Dylan, Frank Zappa and the Talking Heads.
I never really understood the genius of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, but now I think I get it: Rhapsody channeled Sparks! Sparks planted the seeds for “Rhapsody”.
Let’s talk about the Sparks “look.”
They were both once catalogue models in L.A., so they make girls scream. Russell has a Mick Jagger swagger and a Jim Morrison suave. In one amusing clip, “stage raiders” mob Russell. His reaction is to keep singing, even while falling, while workers peel off the ladies. He’s exceedingly cool under pressure.
Ron, on the other hand, usually just sits at the key board staring – wryly, slyly -- at the camera. He reminds me of David Byrne, lead brain of the Talking Heads.
And then there’s Ron’s cryptic mini-moustache, often compared to both Charlie Chaplin and Hitler.
So, we’ve got falsetto Russell and weird Ron doing it their way for 50 years.
“Russell shooting up and down the stage manically and Ron sitting generally motionless looking like a disgruntled accountant behind his keyboard,” wrote one critic.
Some dismissed them as a “joke band” because of their surreal stage presence. I would call them a “meta-band” or an “ironic band,” a duo that is mocking conventional rock music, even while parodying rock and attracting groupies. But they write good music!
They are a non-commercial band that does not care whether they are in synch with current tastes. On occasion, their tastes foreshadowed rock trends – as when they led rock into wave/synth-pop music.
Occasionally, they stumbled on “a perfectly crafted sellout song.”
Periodically and predictably, the culture abandoned them.
“We don’t care. We get up every day. Work out. Go to the studio. Then power down.”
They never became a transcendent band in America, but they were a sensation in England and Germany.
What’s most remarkable about their lives is that they seem to be scandal-free without the obligatory drug-induced melt down. Neither ever married. Both are ostensibly straight, but they have a rabid gay following.
What I like most about Sparks is that they both love and like each other. Their interviews are funny, blunt and warm. They tease each other.
“Russell’s just the singer,” says Ron.
I salute them as fellow boomers who are still booming.
I loved the documentary, although I’m not sure how much of that is because I loved Sparks and how much is because I admired a good film. Doesn’t really matter.
Director Wright describes Sparks as “your favorite band’s favorite band.” Dozens of great musicians are interviewed all praising Sparks for being ahead of their times and ferociously non-commercial.
“They have never made a calculated move. It’s outsider genius. They were never corrupted.”
“They tiptoe through the tulips between beauty and revulsion.”
“They are suggestive, creepy and delicious.”
One critic observed that pop bands either capitalize on today’s trends or they sow seeds for tomorrow. Sparks has always been about tomorrow.
After binging on Sparks music, I’ve decided my favorite two songs are “When Do I get to Sing ‘My Way’” and “My Baby’s Taking Me Home.”
“My Baby” repeats the same five words more than 100 times.
Ridiculous, right?
No. Hypnotic. Powerful. Brilliant.