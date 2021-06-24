Sparks flying: The best band you’ve never heard of

Some dismissed them as a “joke band” because of their surreal stage presence. I would call them a “meta-band” or an “ironic band,” a duo that is mocking conventional rock music, even while parodying rock and attracting groupies. But they write good music!

They are a non-commercial band that does not care whether they are in synch with current tastes. On occasion, their tastes foreshadowed rock trends – as when they led rock into wave/synth-pop music.

Occasionally, they stumbled on “a perfectly crafted sellout song.”

Periodically and predictably, the culture abandoned them.

“We don’t care. We get up every day. Work out. Go to the studio. Then power down.”

They never became a transcendent band in America, but they were a sensation in England and Germany.

What’s most remarkable about their lives is that they seem to be scandal-free without the obligatory drug-induced melt down. Neither ever married. Both are ostensibly straight, but they have a rabid gay following.

What I like most about Sparks is that they both love and like each other. Their interviews are funny, blunt and warm. They tease each other.