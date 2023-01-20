Sparks fly! HHS, EHHS compete in annual Crosstown Weld-Off

Students welders from Helena High School and East Helena High School went head-to-head Thursday for the 11th annual Crosstown Weld-Off.
Students dug through scrap metal, chose pieces that would work for their project, then designed and welded their projects in four hours.
Results:
- Helena High: Jackson Cosgrove, Brendan Silvan, Ben LaForge, Kelton Holzar
- Helena High: Joseph Beeman, Zach Beeman, Shane Ries, CJ Flugge
- East Helena High: Izak Longcake, Karsen Bushnell, Ryder Finstad, Jillian Stewart
- Helena High: Cameron Gambill-Mann and Charlie Fife
Judges for competition were from Dick Anderson Construction, General Distributing, Boilermakers Union Local 11, Iron Workers Union Local 732, Pioneer Aerostructures, Helena Sand and Gravel and Winfield “Be Tough” Memorial Foundation.