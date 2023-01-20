 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sparks fly! HHS, EHHS compete in annual Crosstown Weld-Off

Students welders from Helena High School and East Helena High School went head-to-head Thursday for the 11th annual Crosstown Weld-Off.

Students dug through scrap metal, chose pieces that would work for their project, then designed and welded their projects in four hours.

Results:

  1. Helena High: Jackson Cosgrove, Brendan Silvan, Ben LaForge, Kelton Holzar
  2. Helena High: Joseph Beeman, Zach Beeman, Shane Ries, CJ Flugge
  3. East Helena High: Izak Longcake, Karsen Bushnell, Ryder Finstad, Jillian Stewart
  4. Helena High: Cameron Gambill-Mann and Charlie Fife
First place, Jackson Cosgrove, Brendan Silvan, Ben LaForge, Kelton Holzar from Helena High

Second Place, Joseph Beeman, Zach Beeman, Shane Ries, CJ Flugge of Helena High School

Third place, Izak Longcake, Karsen Bushnell, Ryder Finstad, Jillian Stewart from East Helena High

Fourth place, Cameron Gambill-Mann and Charlie Fife of Helena High

Judges for competition were from Dick Anderson Construction, General Distributing, Boilermakers Union Local 11, Iron Workers Union Local 732, Pioneer Aerostructures, Helena Sand and Gravel and Winfield “Be Tough” Memorial Foundation.

