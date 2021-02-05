Spanish Armada helps sink Helena native's 'Jeopardy!' reign

It took the combined forces of the pope and the Spanish Armada to help knock Helena native Stuart Crane from his “Jeopardy!” perch on Friday.

Crane, who won Thursday, finished third Friday with $1,000, compared to $17,000 for the winner, stay-at-home mom Leah Wiegand and attorney Rob Kim, who walked away with $2,000.

Altogether, Crane, a product line manager with Applied Materials in Kalispell, left the Southern California game show with nearly $22,800 after two shows that were taped in December.

Contacted after the show aired Friday, Crane said he was doing “just fine.”

“It’s been a couple months and I knew what was going to happen, so I had time to adjust,” he said.

Five shows are taped over the course of a day and Crane said he had so much adrenaline pumping through his body from the previous show, that he had just won, and could not remember the categories.

“All I knew was I had not won,” he said. “My luck ran out.”

Crane, 47, a 1992 Helena High School grad whose father at one time was publisher of the Helena Independent Record, said in Friday’s episode he pretty much snagged the questions that the other two contestants did not know the answer to.