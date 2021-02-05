Spanish Armada helps sink Helena native's 'Jeopardy!' reign

It took the combined forces of the pope and the Spanish Armada to help knock Helena native Stuart Crane from his “Jeopardy!” perch on Friday.
Crane, who won Thursday, finished third Friday with $1,000, compared to $17,000 for the winner, stay-at-home mom Leah Wiegand and attorney Rob Kim, who walked away with $2,000.
Altogether, Crane, a product line manager with Applied Materials in Kalispell, left the Southern California game show with nearly $22,800 after two shows that were taped in December.
Contacted after the show aired Friday, Crane said he was doing “just fine.”
“It’s been a couple months and I knew what was going to happen, so I had time to adjust,” he said.
Five shows are taped over the course of a day and Crane said he had so much adrenaline pumping through his body from the previous show, that he had just won, and could not remember the categories.
“All I knew was I had not won,” he said. “My luck ran out.”
Crane, 47, a 1992 Helena High School grad whose father at one time was publisher of the Helena Independent Record, said in Friday’s episode he pretty much snagged the questions that the other two contestants did not know the answer to.
Categories included “Ronald Reagan,” “Day drinking,” “Play characters,” “Movie magic,” “Handy phrases” and then the “Popes and history” awaited him in the Final Jeopardy round.
The last question was “Late 16th century Pope Sixtus V regarded this invasion force as a crusade and promised Indulgences to all who participated.”
To which Crane, who placed zero dollars on the table, answered “What?”
The other two contestants did not get the right answer either. Turns out, it was the Spanish Armada.
Crane said the show has brought about “a fair amount of mockery and some good-natured ribbing,” but also sparked a lot of support.
“A lot of people were excited I was on the show,” he said, adding he has had some fun reading comments on social media. He said his wife has served as his biggest fan and publicist. And while his 17- and 14-year-old sons are tickled he was on the show, they are keeping it inside.
Ken Jennings who served as guest host of the show, said during a bit of small talk toward the beginning of the show that he knew Crane was a responsible person because he once cleaned a cave.
“Sometimes people touch things they aren’t supposed to touch,” Crane said, adding he had a roommate while in college who worked for the Montana Conservation Corps and needed helped cleaning the Lewis and Clark Caverns.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.