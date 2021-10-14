South Hills trail that closed in July reopens with permanent easement

After closing to the public in July, Montana City’s primary access to the South Hills Trail System has reopened with an easement that will keep it public forever.

“It’s a really, really big deal,” Prickly Pear Land Trust Executive Director Mary Hollow said. “It secured forever public access on one of the most popular trails in the system.”

Hollow said a portion of the Eddye McClure East trail was built on private property at least a decade ago with permission from the landowner at the time, but a “No Trespassing” sign was posted at the nearby Martinez Gulch parking area after the land was sold over the summer.

Mike Dowling said he purchased the property with his two daughters and their husbands. Dowling said they posted the signs at the recommendation of their attorney, who warned that they could be liable if someone were to get hurt on their land.

However, Dowling said the easement resolves this issue by protecting the landowners from liability and keeping the trail open to the public, which has been their goal all along.

“When we all were looking at that piece of property, we all agreed without hesitation that we wanted to maintain access to the trail system,” he said.

