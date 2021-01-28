Sophia Loren: Italian legend is at her best at age 86

The Life Ahead
Netflix
(PG-13)
Grade: B+
Hollywood worships at the altar of youth and beauty.
Geena Davis won an Oscar for “Accidental Tourist” at age 33. She has been very blunt since then about how Hollywood treats actresses as they age. She founded the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media in 2004.
The institute has published a report called “Frail, Frumpy and Forgotten: A report on the movie roles of women of age.”
Among the findings: Female characters make up 25.3% of characters over 50.
Can you guess which gender in a film about people over 50 is more likely to be portrayed as “senile, homebound, feeble or frumpy?” Yes, it’s the ladies by a margin of about 6 to 1.
The study did scene-by-scene analysis of scripts and discovered that males are on screen twice as often, and speak twice as much.
Body types of the leads? Only 10% were “large.” It’s an interesting, depressing read.
When she turned 40, Davis says roles dried up for her.
“I was appalled and horrified. You are supposed to pretend like everything’s great...because it was a career killer if you complained.”
The #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have encouraged more actresses to speak up, she says.
All this by way of introducing an exception to the rule: A role worthy of an Oscar was offered to the Italian legend, Sophia Loren, 86.
Sophia probably had an edge in the auditions: The director was her son, Edoardo Ponti.
Seeing Sophia Loren playing her age in a film which is honest about the declining years of life is reassuring, even uplifting.
Sophia has locked arms with Geena to march into the gender war.
In her early years, Sophia Loren fit the stereotypes. She was promoted as an Italian sex symbol who launched her career by winning a beauty pageant.
But much like Marilyn Monroe, she broke free for some memorable performances, often under the direction of Vittorio De Sica: “Two Women,” for which she won an Oscar, “Marriage Italian Style” earned her another nomination, and “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”
It seems altogether fitting that Sophia would be one to shatter the ageist glass ceiling with a sublime performance in “The Life Ahead.”
At the heart of the story is Madame Rosa, a former prostitute who runs a childcare business for mothers who share the same profession.
One day in the market, Momo, a modern day Artful Dodger, steels her bag. A town doctor, with a big heart for struggling kids, persuades Madame Rosa to take Momo under her wing.
What follows is predictable: a homeless street kid with no moral compass is tamed and saddled by a no-nonsense former woman of the street.
What’s touching is how that transformation happens. Momo begins to realize that Rosa is not well. She sometimes freezes, as if in a seizure. She forgets things.
We can see dementia overtaking her, rapidly. Momo treated her disrespectfully until he realized that Rosa is hurting – then, he starts worrying about her and caring for her. His toughness turns to tenderness in the face of her pain.
Loren’s portrayal of the cruelty of Alzheimer’s is sad and authentic. Her love for Momo is too deep to let him waste his life. She’s tough on him.
Madame Rosa has mastered the art of tough love I call “hugging a porcupine,” which means refusing to quit loving a struggling child no matter how fierce the resistance. The caretaker ends up taking lots of quills, but eventually the child accepts the love – and heals. Then, we pull our quills out, one by one.
Loren’s performance is a Copernican reversal of where she started – as a sex symbol, purring at the camera. This time, she’s old, wrinkled and dying – and we love her because she vulnerably shares that journey with us.
Loren’s inevitable nomination on March 15 will mark 59 years since her last one – the longest pause in Oscar history. If she wins, Geena Davis will be the first to jump to her feet to applaud.
It’s important to note that Madame Rosa was a Holocaust survivor, with numbers on her arms that puzzle Momo. She has a private basement room where she goes to forget and to remember.
January 27, Wednesday, was International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
From that horror, survivor Elie Wiesel (1928-2016) found wisdom and blessings. Both passages are from his Nobel Prize acceptance speech.
“I swore never to be silent whenever and wherever human beings endure suffering and humiliation. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.
“No one is as capable of gratitude as one who has emerged from the kingdom of night.”