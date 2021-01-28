Sophia Loren: Italian legend is at her best at age 86

One day in the market, Momo, a modern day Artful Dodger, steels her bag. A town doctor, with a big heart for struggling kids, persuades Madame Rosa to take Momo under her wing.

What follows is predictable: a homeless street kid with no moral compass is tamed and saddled by a no-nonsense former woman of the street.

What’s touching is how that transformation happens. Momo begins to realize that Rosa is not well. She sometimes freezes, as if in a seizure. She forgets things.

We can see dementia overtaking her, rapidly. Momo treated her disrespectfully until he realized that Rosa is hurting – then, he starts worrying about her and caring for her. His toughness turns to tenderness in the face of her pain.

Loren’s portrayal of the cruelty of Alzheimer’s is sad and authentic. Her love for Momo is too deep to let him waste his life. She’s tough on him.

Madame Rosa has mastered the art of tough love I call “hugging a porcupine,” which means refusing to quit loving a struggling child no matter how fierce the resistance. The caretaker ends up taking lots of quills, but eventually the child accepts the love – and heals. Then, we pull our quills out, one by one.