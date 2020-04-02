Songsofcomfort -- Wilbur Rehmann offers music that comforts in time of pandemic

A hauntingly beautiful visual and sound treat awaits you.
This writer is unable to provide the perfect lighting of the flickering votive candles, the smell of freshly burned incense and the glowing jewel-like colors of the stained-glass windows of the Cathedral of Saint Helena.
But close your eyes, breathe deeply and envision you were there.
Wilbur Rehmann slowly raised his tenor sax to his lips and played the old English folk song, “The Water is Wide,” and then slipped into the beloved hymn, “Amazing Grace.”
The notes rose, hung in the air and reverberated from the vaulted ceiling of the cathedral and floated down.
An intermingling of sadness and longing and ultimately joy.
The beauty of this spontaneous mini-concert last week enveloped this listener in a feeling of peace and serenity, and, I would dare say, hope.
It is available for you to hear and experience at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLmQFFzJx6I or at #songsofcomfort on Instagram and Facebook and also on his website http://montanajazz.com/.
The inspiration to record the songs and share them online started with a recent PBS news interview with celebrated cellist Yo-Yo Ma, said Rehmann.
During it, Ma was asked about what artists can do in this high-anxiety time of the coronavirus pandemic.
He told the interviewer, “Music always has been comforting to me. This is what I do. This is the best of what I can offer.”
He invited people from around the world, professionals and ordinary people, to share music at #Songsofcomfort.
“I thought that was a great idea,” said Rehmann. “All the musicians I know have had their gigs canceled. No theaters. No restaurants. No bars -- places where musicians normally play.
“So that was my inspiration.”
Rehmann had been pondering how to keep his art and music fresh in a time of no public contact or performances, he said, and here was an answer.
“I went on Instagram and lo and behold there was Yo-Yo Ma and a bunch of other people who had posted music of various kinds from symphonies, to choruses, to individuals. So that was the genesis of the idea.”
Another inspiration for performing “Amazing Grace” was that Rehmann had recently played it at the cathedral memorial service for longtime arts activist Ed Noonan.
“I played ‘Amazing Grace’ in there and it was so thrilling to me as a musician because the cathedral gives you this long sustain. You hit a note in the cathedral and it hangs up in those high rafters for a long time...way longer than any place else I’ve played.
“For me, it’s an incredible treat to be able to hear those individual notes hang in the upper air of the cathedral because there are long, long tones. There’s a 2-, 3-, 4-, 5-, 6-second delay.
“In the cathedral, you do it acoustically. Everybody else does it electronically.... It adds a fullness to the tone.
“It’s a way I never get to hear my own playing.
“Even if nothing ever comes of this video, I feel fulfilled just...playing and listening to that music.”
The emotional resonance of the music is “one of the intangibles -- the mysteries of the creations of music,” he said.
“It’s one of the reasons I play jazz. It offers some spontaneity you don’t get with written out, noted music.
“I enjoy the spontaneity and improvisation of jazz. I never play the same song twice. I never play the same song exactly the same way again.
“Once I play it, it’s gone, and that’s the ephemeral nature of music, notes and the sound.”
He hopes through the notes he plays, to “create in the listener some emotions. I try to do that on the saxophone.”
“I view it as me singing through the saxophone.”
Rehmann chose to play “Amazing Grace” because “it’s such a traditional...song. I’ve played it at various events, sometimes at memorial services, sometimes not.
“It always seems to elicit an emotional response.”
He’d also recently played it, not only for Ed Noonan’s memorial, but also Mary Munger, a longtime Montana nursing activist.
He said he was holding the memory of both of them in his heart and somewhere in his subconscious as he played.
“The Water is Wide is an incredibly powerful folk song” that’s been done by many folk singers, he said, which he’s enjoyed playing on the saxophone with his quartet.
“It’s sort of a sad song, but with an uplifting message.”
“This was kind of a spontaneous decision on my part to go try this. If it works, maybe we’ll try something as a group of musicians -- maybe a duet, a trio or quartet -- we just have to remember the social distancing.”
Rehmann extended special thanks to the Diocese of Helena for allowing him to use the Cathedral of Saint Helena and music director Jason Phillips.
