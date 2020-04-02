Songsofcomfort -- Wilbur Rehmann offers music that comforts in time of pandemic

During it, Ma was asked about what artists can do in this high-anxiety time of the coronavirus pandemic.

He told the interviewer, “Music always has been comforting to me. This is what I do. This is the best of what I can offer.”

He invited people from around the world, professionals and ordinary people, to share music at #Songsofcomfort.

“I thought that was a great idea,” said Rehmann. “All the musicians I know have had their gigs canceled. No theaters. No restaurants. No bars -- places where musicians normally play.

“So that was my inspiration.”

Rehmann had been pondering how to keep his art and music fresh in a time of no public contact or performances, he said, and here was an answer.

“I went on Instagram and lo and behold there was Yo-Yo Ma and a bunch of other people who had posted music of various kinds from symphonies, to choruses, to individuals. So that was the genesis of the idea.”

Another inspiration for performing “Amazing Grace” was that Rehmann had recently played it at the cathedral memorial service for longtime arts activist Ed Noonan.