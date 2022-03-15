'Something had to be done:' County honors 3 who saved fisherman from freezing water

The Lewis and Clark County Commission and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office presented three men with lifesaving awards on Tuesday morning for their role in saving a fisherman's life in late February.

According to Sheriff Leo Dutton, public works employees Travis Leslie and Joachim Walters, along with fisherman James Walden, saved a man's life along the Lake Helena Causeway on Feb. 23. Leslie and Walters were traveling along the Causeway when they noticed an icehouse had fallen through the ice and into the water. Dutton said they called emergency services but they knew they had to act at that moment.

"Something had to be done," Walters said. "It happened so fast. It was probably five to seven minutes, start to finish."

Walters said the house must have just fallen through the ice when they noticed it and there was a sense of urgency as the fisherman was under the ice and in freezing cold water. Walden, who was nearby fishing at the time, said he heard a man yelling. Walden had seen the man earlier that morning and knew what had happened.

"I didn't think. I just ran over and tried to help," Walden said. "It was a nerve-racking experience."

Walden said it was lucky that it happened when it did, because he was about to leave the area and the fisherman would have been alone out there. He described the location as around 60 feet out on the water and 10 to 11 feet deep at that part of the Causeway. Walden said he was thankful that Leslie and Walters showed up when they did, because he doesn't feel like he could have gotten the man out alone.

Dutton said Walden was ready to jump in after the man, but also knew he was bigger than Walters who opted to reach in and grab the man instead. Dutton said there is no doubt that they saved the man's life and he praised the three as heroes.

"Without these individuals' quick reaction a bad situation could have turned out much worse," Dutton said. "That lets you know who you have working for you. They weren't worried about their own lives. They wanted to help a Lewis and Clark County citizen who was in danger. The proof is in the pudding of what they did."

Public works operations manager Kevin Horne said public works employees train quite a bit on how to react to situations like this. Horne said Leslie was unable to attend the ceremony that morning.

"It was two acts of heroism. I think these guys are true heroes," Horne said. "They saved a life that day, and that is huge."

Dutton presented each of the men with a life-saving award and pin. He gave Leslie's award to Horne to present to him.

"Very few people can say that on that day, during that hour, in that minute 'I made a difference,'" Dutton said. "But you all can."

Walden, standing alongside his own family, said he was just glad that everyone got to go home to their families that day. It was a sentiment shared by all in attendance.

"There is a family that has their loved one today because of your actions," Commissioner Jim McCormick said.

Commissioner Tom Rolfe praised the men as heroes and fellow Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said that they went far above and beyond the duties of a public works employee, in the process showing their true character.

