The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting Inc. plan to close the Interstate 15 (I 15) Augusta Interchange (Exit 228) southbound ramps on Sept. 5 and the Wolf Creek Interchange (Exit 226) southbound ramps on Sept. 6 to assist crews in laying gravel.

On Tuesday, the Exit 228 southbound off-ramp to Augusta will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon. The Exit 228 southbound on-ramp will be closed from noon to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

On Wednesday, the Exit 226 southbound off-ramp to Wolf Creek will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon. The Exit 226 southbound on-ramp will be closed from noon to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

MDT recommends seeking alternative routes to access Augusta, Wolf Creek, or southbound I-15 during these closures.

Motorists can use the northbound Exit 228 off-ramp to travel to Augusta or use Recreation Road to access Wolf Creek and southbound I 15 during the closures.

Work will be paused in observance of the Labor Day holiday from Saturday, through Monday, with crews returning Sept. 5.

Construction began earlier this spring to rehabilitate about seven miles of I 15 through Wolf Creek. Both north and southbound traffic will continue to travel in the northbound I-15 lanes until this fall.

MDT continues to escort wide loads through the project area from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Motorists under the width restriction are encouraged to take Recreation Road to travel through Wolf Creek during this time frame.

The project is to improve the driving surface and enhance roadway safety features on this seven-mile stretch of I 15.

More information about the planned improvements and construction activities can be found at: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/i15wolfcreek/.

For more information, email Tyler@rbci.net. or call 406-465-3350.