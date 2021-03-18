Some walk-ins allowed at Helena vaccine clinic for veterans

Helena-area veterans enrolled in VA health care are invited to schedule an appointment to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine this Saturday in Helena.

Montana VA Health Care System is holding a vaccine clinic for those enrolled at the Montana Army National Guard's Aviation Readiness Center, 3330 Skyway Drive, near the Helena Regional Airport (follow the signs).

Walk-in vaccines for enrolled veterans will also be available 1-4 p.m. Saturday, but the best way to make sure an enrolled veteran can receive a vaccine is to schedule an appointment.

Enrolled veterans can schedule an appointment by calling from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to the MTVAHCS scheduling line at 877-468-8387 and select Option 2, and then Option 2 again.

Saturday's clinic will be the the largest for the Montana VA Health Care System in Helena with 1,000 first-dose appointments available.

