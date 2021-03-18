 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Some walk-ins allowed at Helena vaccine clinic for veterans
0 comments
editor's pick

Some walk-ins allowed at Helena vaccine clinic for veterans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo 1

Unfilled syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

 PAUL W. GILLESPIE, CAPITAL GAZETTE

Helena-area veterans enrolled in VA health care are invited to schedule an appointment to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine this Saturday in Helena.

Montana VA Health Care System is holding a vaccine clinic for those enrolled at the Montana Army National Guard's Aviation Readiness Center, 3330 Skyway Drive, near the Helena Regional Airport (follow the signs).

Walk-in vaccines for enrolled veterans will also be available 1-4 p.m. Saturday, but the best way to make sure an enrolled veteran can receive a vaccine is to schedule an appointment.

Enrolled veterans can schedule an appointment by calling from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to the MTVAHCS scheduling line at 877-468-8387 and select Option 2, and then Option 2 again.

Saturday's clinic will be the the largest for the Montana VA Health Care System in Helena with 1,000 first-dose appointments available. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Holly Michels Daily Capitol Rundown - March 18

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News