Some trails, roads closed in Lincoln Ranger District

A few roads and trails are closed in the Lincoln Ranger District to accommodate heavy equipment operations as part of the Dalton Timber Sale, U.S. Forest Service officials said Wednesday.

The Helmville-Gould Trail (#467) and Forest Service roads 1829 and 4128 are a few of the impacted routes.

“Thank you for avoiding these roads and trails while heavy machinery is working,” Acting Lincoln District Ranger Forest Moulton said in a news release. “With the exception of Forest Service Road 1829-C, which is closed through the end of the year, we are working with the contractors to reopen many of the roads and trails each weekend for visitors.”

The closure will be in effect through the end of December, unless rescinded earlier. Visit https://go.usa.gov/xJhPK to view a copy of the closure order. Call the Lincoln Ranger District at (406) 362-7000 for more information.