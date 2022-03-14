Some state seat primary races offer voters several choices

Several Helena-area state seats for the primary will be competitive.

And then some will be very competitive.

As of Monday’s filing deadline, two House district races have multiple candidates, while several have two and one race remained uncontested.

In the House District 70 race, Republican incumbent Julie Dooling is seeking reelection. Democrats Jeremiah Johnson and Jon Jackson are also running.

Two Republicans are squaring off in the House District 75 race, incumbent Marta Bertoglio, a broker, and Timothy McKenrick.

House District 79 has Democrat Laura Smith, an attorney and former deputy director of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Republican Dennison Rivera, a marketing entrepreneur and state chair of the Montana Young Republicans, in the running.

In House District 80, Republican incumbent Becky Beard was the lone candidate.

House District 81, the open seat held by Democrat Rep. Mary Caferro, has four candidates; one Republican and three Democrats.

The GOP hopeful is Jill Sark, a bureau chief in the senior longtime care division for the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Democrats are educator Melissa Romano, community organizer Jacob Torgerson and Jake Troyer, owner of a strategic consulting company.

Caferro is now running for House District 82, which was held by fellow Democrat Moffie Funk, who is termed out of office. Also filed is Republican challenger is Alden Tokay, communications director with the Montana Republican Party.

As of Monday’s filing, Democrat incumbent Kim Abbott is running for House District 83 and Republican Bob Leach has also entered the race.

The House District 84 race has five candidates – two Democrats and three Republicans -- seeking the seat now held by Democrat Mary Ann Dunwell. Republicans Kurt J. Aughney, a quality assurance director for a state agency, Keith Pigman and Kaitlyn Ruch, student and office manager for the Montana Republican Party, have filed as have Democrats, Jill Cohenour, a chemist, and Noah J. Horan, political scientist.

In the Senate District 41 race, incumbent Democrat Janet Ellis, who retired from Montana Audubon, filed for reelection and Republican Dave Galt, a self-employed consultant, has filed as well.

Democrat Mary Ann Dunwell, retired public information officer with the state who now has a House seat, and Republican Matt Olson, former owner and operator of the Dairy Queen on Prospect Avenue, are running for the Senate District 42 race.

There is a June 7 primary election and general election on Nov. 8.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

