Some pre-evacuation orders lifted on Haystack fire

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in an update about the Haystack fire that the pre-evacuation status for those living south of the Boulder River, west of state Highway 69, and north of and including the Boulder Hot Springs, has been lifted, effective immediately.

Sheriff‘s officials said the decision came after talking with the Incident Management Team.

“We are grateful for the patient understanding of those living in the impacted area and the hard work of the firefighters that enable us to do so,” sheriff’s officials said. “Be aware that backfire operations on the fire, and the fire itself, will continue to produce heavy smoke at times, but the containment lines around Boulder are solid.”

They said the area closure around the fire will remain in place for some time.

Better burning conditions with warmer temperatures forecasted for Saturday should allow firefighters continue burnout operations from Bigfoot Creek, south to the 2020 State Creek burn scar.

The fire, which was started by lightning on July 31 east of Interstate 15 between Basin and Butte, is now at 18,490 acres and 52% contained, officials said.