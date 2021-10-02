 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Some pre-evacuation orders lifted on Haystack fire
0 comments

Some pre-evacuation orders lifted on Haystack fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Column and Firefighters.JPG

The Haystack fire is now 52% contained, officials said.

 Skeet Houston

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in an update about the Haystack fire that the pre-evacuation status for those living south of the Boulder River, west of state Highway 69, and north of and including the Boulder Hot Springs, has been lifted, effective immediately.

Sheriff‘s officials said the decision came after talking with the Incident Management Team.

“We are grateful for the patient understanding of those living in the impacted area and the hard work of the firefighters that enable us to do so,” sheriff’s officials said. “Be aware that backfire operations on the fire, and the fire itself, will continue to produce heavy smoke at times, but the containment lines around Boulder are solid.”

They said the area closure around the fire will remain in place for some time.

Better burning conditions with warmer temperatures forecasted for Saturday should allow firefighters continue burnout operations from Bigfoot Creek, south to the 2020 State Creek burn scar.  

The fire, which was started by lightning on July 31 east of Interstate 15 between Basin and Butte, is now at 18,490 acres and 52% contained, officials said.

Fire officials said increased cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures Friday prevented firefighters from completing burnout operations on much of the Haystack fire. The public should expect smoky conditions to continue until burnout operations are complete.

The fire is being managed by Great Basin Team 4, Type 2 Team, an interagency team made up for federal, state and local units. There are 473 personnel assigned the blaze, 14 pieces of heavy equipment and four helicopters.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News