Some Lewis & Clark County bars, restaurants and gyms ordered to close

"We see these businesses as places that encourage large gatherings," she said.

Other businesses and community institutions such as churches and child care facilities were left off the temporary closure list for now, though many other organizations have closed voluntarily.

Shirley said the public health staff has been working closely with businesses that remain open to ensure special precautions are taking place.

She said some local churches have transitioned to online sermons and most child care facilities house less than 50 people.

The temporary closure will be reevaluated soon and may be extended and expanded to include more businesses.

Bozeman, Butte and Missoula also voluntarily ordered the closure of many nonessential businesses, including bars, restaurants and gyms on Monday.

Shirley said the larger health departments have collaborated on their decisions to implement temporary closures.

Gov. Steve Bullock has yet to direct the closing of nonessential businesses statewide like his counterparts Gov. Gavin Newsom in California and Gov. Tom Wolf in Pennsylvania.