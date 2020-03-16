Some Lewis & Clark County bars, restaurants and gyms ordered to close

Lewis and Clark Public Health has ordered the closure of most food, drink and fitness establishments in Lewis and Clark County from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. March 23 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
"The order specifically applies to bars, breweries, distilleries, casinos, restaurants, fitness centers, athletic centers, gyms, and workout studios," a news release announcing the decision reads. "It exempts food establishments that provide drive-through, delivery, or pick-up services. Sit-down dining is prohibited."
The order was unanimously approved by the City-County Board of Health, which governs the public health department.
"The Board of Health, through the health department, has the legal duty to protect the public from the introduction and spread of communicable disease,” Health Officer Drenda Niemann said in the news release. "We don't make this decision lightly. We believe it's a vital step in stopping the spread of COVID-19."
Lewis and Clark Public Health spokeswoman Gayle Shirley said in an interview her department is continuing to advise that people adhere to the CDC's ever-evolving guidelines, but specifically the social distancing. The CDC advises that people keep at least 6 feet of distance between each other.
For that reason, Shirley said the closure specifically targets places that draw large crowds.
"We see these businesses as places that encourage large gatherings," she said.
Other businesses and community institutions such as churches and child care facilities were left off the temporary closure list for now, though many other organizations have closed voluntarily.
Shirley said the public health staff has been working closely with businesses that remain open to ensure special precautions are taking place.
She said some local churches have transitioned to online sermons and most child care facilities house less than 50 people.
The temporary closure will be reevaluated soon and may be extended and expanded to include more businesses.
Bozeman, Butte and Missoula also voluntarily ordered the closure of many nonessential businesses, including bars, restaurants and gyms on Monday.
Shirley said the larger health departments have collaborated on their decisions to implement temporary closures.
Gov. Steve Bullock has yet to direct the closing of nonessential businesses statewide like his counterparts Gov. Gavin Newsom in California and Gov. Tom Wolf in Pennsylvania.
Many local businesses along Last Chance Gulch are already taking a beating as more Helenans stay home, but some of the mom-and-pop shops that make up the city's small business community are coming up with creative ways to adapt to the rapidly changing landscape.
Joan More owns Murry's Cafe, which began as a takeout restaurant in 2008. She said she has been working to outsource delivery for a week or so, and she hopes to have a delivery service in place sometime next week.
More said she is working at coming up with creative offerings for customers, including a "fast, online lunch order" that will change daily.
The Lotus, a local yoga studio, suspended its classes prior to the health department's announcement.
"The decision was made out of concern for all of our community members, especially those at greatest risk, our senior community and those with underlying health issues," said a statement published on the company's website Saturday. As such, The Lotus said it will soon be offering live online classes.
The Hawthorn Bottle Shop & Tasting Room plans to offer to-go sales.
Ristorante Bella Roma announced Monday it will offer family-style dinners at a reduced price to go.
Every business owner interviewed for this story mentioned that purchasing gift cards helps keep cash coming in to cover immediate expenses and allows customers flexibility.
From the health department's perspective, Shirley said the decision was not made lightly and that officials understand the financial troubles such closures can present to local businesses.
"That's the fine line we have to walk," she said.